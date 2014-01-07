Ausländische Betriebsstätte

The German individuals who work for DeutschCo will be concerned about any exposure to a U.S. federal tax liability from their assignment to the U.S. distribution center. A German individual's U.S. federal tax liability depends on two levels of inquiry. First, is the individual a U.S. citizen or resident? Second, if the individual is a nonresident alien in the U.S., does the treaty exempt the individual from taxation?

Because the states, counties, and municipalities are not parties to the treaty, some states do not respect the treaty. As a result, DeutschCo may be exempt from U.S. federal tax pursuant to various treaty provisions, but subject to various state taxes. Although a review of each state's respect of the treaty is beyond the scope of this article, DeutschCo should know it may have some state tax exposure.

DeutschCo has the choice of operating the distribution center as a U.S. subsidiary ("USSub") or as a branch of DeutschCo in the U.S. There are several differences between the two types of organizations. Even if DeutschCo forms a limited liability company ("LLC") in the U.S., DeutschCo will have to choose whether it will treat LLC as a USSub or branch for tax purposes under the entity classification regulations.

Verluste einer EU Betriebsstätte können in Deutschland steuerlich geltend gemacht werden, wenn die Verluste im Betriebsstättenstaat definitiv nicht mehr genutzt werden können. Derartige finale Verluste liegen vor, wenn das wirtschaftliche Engagement des Stammhauses im Betriebsstättenstaat eingestellt wird und de facto keine Anhaltspunkte für eine Wiedereröffnung der Betriebsstätte vorliegen.