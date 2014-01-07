Ausländische Betriebsstätte

13.01.2016 | News FG Pressemitteilung
FG Düsseldorf billigt die Entstrickungsbesteuerung
Das FG hat Düsseldorf die sog. Entstrickungsklausel in § 4 Abs. 1 Sätze 3 und 4 EStG für europarechtlich und verfassungsrechtlich unbedenklich befunden.mehr
18.12.2015 | Serie U.S. Taxation for German Business
When expanding into the U.S., DeutschCo faces several key tax issues. First, DeutschCo must decide whether to operate as a subsidiary or a branch. Second, DeutschCo will try to minimize the burden of a variety of state taxes. Finally, DeutschCo will want to minimize the tax burden on its German personnel in the U.S.mehr
11.12.2015 | Serie U.S. Taxation for German Business
The German individuals who work for DeutschCo will be concerned about any exposure to a U.S. federal tax liability from their assignment to the U.S. distribution center. A German individual’s U.S. federal tax liability depends on two levels of inquiry. First, is the individual a U.S. citizen or resident? Second, if the individual is a nonresident alien in the U.S., does the treaty exempt the individual from taxation?mehr
04.12.2015 | Serie U.S. Taxation for German Business
Because the states, counties, and municipalities are not parties to the treaty, some states do not respect the treaty. As a result, DeutschCo may be exempt from U.S. federal tax pursuant to various treaty provisions, but subject to various state taxes. Although a review of each state’s respect of the treaty is beyond the scope of this article, DeutschCo should know it may have some state tax exposure.mehr
27.11.2015 | Serie U.S. Taxation for German Business
DeutschCo has the choice of operating the distribution center as a U.S. subsidiary (“USSub”) or as a branch of DeutschCo in the U.S. There are several differences between the two types of organizations. Even if DeutschCo forms a limited liability company (“LLC”) in the U.S., DeutschCo will have to choose whether it will treat LLC as a USSub or branch for tax purposes under the entity classification regulations.mehr
20.11.2015 | Serie U.S. Taxation for German Business
Hinweis: Da es sich bei der Besteuerung von deutscher Geschäftstätigkeit in den USA um eine internationale Thematik handelt, und unser Autor und Referent zudem aus den USA stammt, haben wir uns dazu entschlossen, diese Serie im englischen Original darzustellen.mehr
27.05.2015 | News EuGH
Die sog. Entstrickungsbesteuerung bei der Überführung von Wirtschaftsgütern in eine ausländische Betriebsstätte ist mit EU-Recht vereinbar. Das hat der EuGH mit Urteil vom 21.5.2015 entschieden.mehr
22.04.2015 | News FG Kommentierung
Verluste einer EU Betriebsstätte können in Deutschland steuerlich geltend gemacht werden, wenn die Verluste im Betriebsstättenstaat definitiv nicht mehr genutzt werden können. Derartige finale Verluste liegen vor, wenn das wirtschaftliche Engagement des Stammhauses im Betriebsstättenstaat eingestellt wird und de facto keine Anhaltspunkte für eine Wiedereröffnung der Betriebsstätte vorliegen.mehr
14.04.2015 | News Entsendung ins Ausland
Die Ermittlung der steuerfrei erstattbaren Kosten bei Entsendungsfällen ist komplex und hängt stark vom Einzelfall ab. Aktuelle Verwaltungserlasse schaffen hier mehr Klarheit - insbesondere in Bezug auf die Übernachtungskosten und bei Mitnahme von Familienmitgliedern.mehr
07.01.2014 | News FG Pressemitteilung
Das FG Düsseldorf hat die Frage der Europarechtskonformität der einkommensteuerrechtlichen Entstrickungsklausel dem Gerichtshof der Europäischen Union vorgelegt.mehr