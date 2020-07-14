Entgelttabelle TVöD - Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst

Entgelttabelle ab 1.5.2026 - Monatsentgelte Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst
|Entgeltgruppe
|Monatlich in EUR
|Grundentgelt
|Entwicklungsstufen
|Stufe 1
|Stufe 2
|Stufe 3
|Stufe 4
|Stufe 5
|Stufe 6
|S 18
|4.720,52
|4.840,79
|5.436,63
|5.883,46
|6.553,73
|6.963,31
|S 17
|4.352,39
|4.654,62
|5.138,69
|5.436,63
|6.032,40
|6.382,42
|S 16
|4.263,29
|4.557,82
|4.885,49
|5.287,64
|5.734,48
|6.002,61
|S 15
|4.112,68
|4.393,93
|4.691,87
|5.034,44
|5.585,57
|5.823,86
|S 14
|4.073,39
|4.351,17
|4.682,24
|5.019,00
|5.391,41
|5.652,06
|S 13
|3.978,03
|4.248,70
|4.617,39
|4.915,26
|5.287,64
|5.473,83
|S 12
|3.967,57
|4.237,49
|4.590,75
|4.903,53
|5.290,81
|5.454,65
|S 11b
|3.915,12
|4.181,19
|4.368,13
|4.844,78
|5.217,14
|5.440,57
|S 11a
|3.846,25
|4.106,12
|4.291,48
|4.766,33
|5.138,69
|5.362,12
|S 10
[nicht besetzt]
|S 9
|3.648,68
|3.887,42
|4.166,69
|4.580,02
|4.970,99
|5.272,60
S 8b
|3.578,87
|3.812,64
|4.091,94
|4.503,48
|4.892,59
|5.190,90
|S 8a
|3.509,44
|3.738,13
|3.976,82
|4.207,08
|4.432,16
|4.668,84
|S 7
|3.426,93
|3.649,60
|3.871,14
|4.098,95
|4.270,11
|4.528,02
|S 6
[nicht besetzt]
|S 5
[nicht besetzt]
S 4
|3.291,46
|3.504,21
|3.698,06
|3.829,61
|3.956,37
|4.156,33
|S 3
|3.119,87
|3.320,05
|3.506,28
|3.677,28
|3.755,52
|3.848,98
|S 2
|2.908,36
|3.030,97
|3.121,67
|3.220,16
|3.330,92
|3.441,69
Entgelttabelle ab 1.4.2025 bis 30.4.2026 - Monatsentgelte Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst
|Entgeltgruppe
|Monatlich in EUR
|Grundentgelt
|Entwicklungsstufen
|Stufe 1
|Stufe 2
|Stufe 3
|Stufe 4
|Stufe 5
|Stufe 6
|S 18
4.591,95
4.708,94
5.288,55
5.723,21
6.375,22
6.773,65
|S 17
4.233,84
4.527,84
4.998,73
5.288,55
5.868,09
6.208,58
|S 16
4.147,17
4.433,68
4.752,42
5.143,62
5.578,29
5.839,11
|S 15
4.000,66
4.274,25
4.564,08
4.897,32
5.433,43
5.665,23
|S 14
3.962,44
4.232,66
4.554,71
4.882,30
5.244,56
5.498,11
|S 13
3.869,68
4.132,98
4.491,62
4.781,38
5.143,62
5.324,74
|S 12
3.859,50
4.122,07
4.465,71
4.769,97
5.146,70
5.306,08
|S 11b
3.808,48
4.067,31
4.249,15
4.712,82
5.075,04
5.292,38
|S 11a
3.741,49
3.994,28
4.174,59
4.636,51
4.998,73
5.216,07
|S 10
[nicht besetzt]
|S 9
3.549,30
3.781,54
4.053,20
4.455,27
4.835,59
5.128,99
S 8b
3.481,39
3.708,79
3.980,49
4.380,82
4.759,33
5.049,51
|S 8a
3.413,85
3.636,31
3.868,50
4.092,49
4.311,44
4.541,67
|S 7
3.333,59
3.550,19
3.765,70
3.987,31
4.153,80
4.404,69
|S 6
[nicht besetzt]
|S 5
[nicht besetzt]
S 4
3.201,81
3.408,76
3.597,33
3.725,30
3.848,61
4.043,12
|S 3
3.034,89
3.229,62
3.410,78
3.577,12
3.653,23
3.744,14
|S 2
2.829,14
2.948,41
3.036,64
3.132,45
3.240,19
3.347,95
Entgelttabelle ab 1.10.2024 bis 31.3.2025 - Monatsentgelte Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst
|Entgeltgruppe
|Monatlich in EUR
|Grundentgelt
|Entwicklungsstufen
|Stufe 1
|Stufe 2
|Stufe 3
|Stufe 4
|Stufe 5
|Stufe 6
|S 18
4.458,20
4.571,79
5.134,51
5.556,51
6.189,53
6.576,36
|S 17
4.110,52
4.395,96
4.853,14
5.134,51
5.697,17
6.027,75
|S 16
4.026,38
4.304,54
4.614,00
4.993,81
5.415,82
5.669,04
|S 15
3.884,14
4.149,76
4.431,15
4.754,68
5.275,17
5.500,22
|S 14
3.847,03
4.109,38
4.422,05
4.740,10
5.091,81
5.337,97
|S 13
3.756,97
4.012,60
4.360,80
4.642,12
4.993,81
5.169,65
|S 12
3.747,09
4.002,01
4.335,64
4.631,04
4.996,80
5.151,53
|S 11b
3.697,55
3.948,84
4.125,39
4.575,55
4.927,22
5.138,23
|S 11a
3.631,49
3.877,94
4.053,00
4.501,47
4.853,14
5.064,15
|S 10
[nicht besetzt]
|S 9
3.439,30
3.671,40
3.935,15
4.325,50
4.694,75
4.979,60
S 8b
3.371,39
3.598,79
3.864,55
4.253,22
4.620,71
4.902,44
|S 8a
3.303,85
3.526,31
3.755,83
3.973,29
4.185,86
4.409,39
|S 7
3.223,59
3.440,19
3.655,70
3.871,17
4.032,82
4.276,40
|S 6
[nicht besetzt]
|S 5
[nicht besetzt]
S 4
3.091,81
3.298,76
3.487,33
3.615,30
3.736,51
3.925,36
|S 3
2.924,89
3.119,62
3.300,78
3.467,12
3.543,23
3.634,14
|S 2
2.719,14
2.838,41
2.926,64
3.022,45
3.130,19
3.237,95
Entgelttabelle ab 1.3.2024 bis 30.9.2024 - Monatsentgelte Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst
|Entgeltgruppe
|Monatlich in EUR
|Grundentgelt
|Entwicklungsstufen
|Stufe 1
|Stufe 2
|Stufe 3
|Stufe 4
|Stufe 5
|Stufe 6
|S 18
4.458,20
4.571,79
5.134,51
5.556,51
6.189,53
6.576,36
|S 17
4.110,52
4.395,96
4.853,14
5.134,51
5.697,17
6.027,75
|S 16
4.026,38
4.304,54
4.614,00
4.993,81
5.415,82
5.669,04
|S 15
3.884,14
4.149,76
4.431,15
4.754,68
5.275,17
5.500,22
|S 14
3.847,03
4.109,38
4.422,05
4.740,10
5.091,81
5.337,97
|S 13
3.756,97
4.012,60
4.360,80
4.642,12
4.993,81
5.169,65
|S 12
3.747,09
4.002,01
4.335,64
4.631,04
4.996,80
5.151,53
|S 11b
3.697,55
3.948,84
4.125,39
4.575,55
4.927,22
5.138,23
|S 11a
3.631,49
3.877,94
4.053,00
4.501,47
4.853,14
5.064,15
|S 10
[nicht besetzt]
|S 9
3.371,39
3.598,79
3.864,55
4.253,22
4.620,71
4.902,44
S 8b
3.371,39
3.598,79
3.864,55
4.253,22
4.620,71
4.902,44
|S 8a
3.303,85
3.526,31
3.755,83
3.973,29
4.185,86
4.409,39
|S 7
3.223,59
3.440,19
3.655,70
3.871,17
4.032,82
4.276,40
|S 6
[nicht besetzt]
|S 5
[nicht besetzt]
S 4
3.091,81
3.298,76
3.487,33
3.615,30
3.736,51
3.925,36
|S 3
2.924,89
3.119,62
3.300,78
3.467,12
3.543,23
3.634,14
|S 2
2.719,14
2.838,41
2.926,64
3.022,45
3.130,19
3.237,95
Entgelttabelle ab 1.4.2022 bis 28.2.2024 - Monatsentgelte Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst
|Entgeltgruppe
|Monatlich in EUR
|Grundentgelt
|Entwicklungsstufen
|Stufe 1
|Stufe 2
|Stufe 3
|Stufe 4
|Stufe 5
|Stufe 6
|S 18
4.025,78
4.133,45
4.666,83
5.066,83
5.666,85
6.033,52
|S 17
3.696,23
3.966,79
4.400,13
4.666,83
5.200,16
5.513,51
|S 16
3.616,47
3.880,13
4.173,46
4.533,47
4.933,48
5.173,50
|S 15
3.481,65
3.733,42
4.000,14
4.306,81
4.800,16
5.013,48
|S 14
3.446,47
3.695,15
3.991,52
4.292,99
4.626,36
4.859,69
|S 13
3.361,11
3.603,41
3.933,46
4.200,11
4.533,47
4.700,14
|S 12
3.351,74
3.593,37
3.909,61
4.189,61
4.536,30
4.682,97
|S 11b
3.304,79
3.542,98
3.710,32
4.137,01
4.470,35
4.670,36
|S 11a
3.242,17
3.475,77
3.641,71
4.066,80
4.400,13
4.600,14
|S 10
[nicht besetzt]
|S 9
2.995,63
3.211,18
3.463,08
3.831,49
4.179,82
4.446,86
|S 8b
2.995,63
3.211,18
3.463,08
3.831,49
4.179,82
4.446,86
|S 8a
2.931,61
3.142,47
3.360,03
3.566,15
3.767,64
3.979,52
|S 7
2.855,54
3.060,84
3.265,12
3.469,36
3.622,58
3.853,46
|S 6
[nicht besetzt]
|S 5
[nicht besetzt]
|S 4
2.730,63
2.926,79
3.105,53
3.226,82
3.341,72
3.520,72
|S 3
2.572,41
2.756,99
2.928,70
3.086,37
3.158,51
3.244,68
|S 2
2.377,38
2.490,44
2.574,07
2.664,88
2.767,00
2.869,15
1.4.2021 bis 31.3.2022 - Monatsentgelte Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst
|Entgeltgruppe
|Monatlich in EUR
|Grundentgelt
|Entwicklungsstufen
|Stufe 1
|Stufe 2
|Stufe 3
|Stufe 4
|Stufe 5
|Stufe 6
|S 18
3.954,60
4.060,36
4.584,31
4.977,24
5.566,65
5.926,84
|S 17
3.630,87
3.896,65
4.322,33
4.584,31
5.108,21
5.416,02
|S 16
3.552,52
3.811,52
4.099,67
4.453,31
4.846,25
5.082,02
|S 15
3.420,09
3.667,41
3.929,41
4.230,66
4.715,28
4.924,83
|S 14
3.385,53
3.629,81
3.920,94
4.217,08
4.544,56
4.773,76
|S 13
3.301,68
3.539,70
3.863,91
4.125,84
4.453,31
4.617,03
|S 12
3.292,48
3.529,83
3.840,48
4.115,53
4.456,09
4.600,17
|S 11b
3.246,36
3.480,33
3.644,72
4.063,86
4.391,31
4.587,78
|S 11a
3.184,84
3.414,31
3.577,32
3.994,89
4.322,33
4.518,80
|S 10
[nicht besetzt]
|S 9
2.942,66
3.154,40
3.401,85
3.763,74
4.105,91
4.368,23
|S 8b
2.942,66
3.154,40
3.401,85
3.763,74
4.105,91
4.368,23
|S 8a
2.879,77
3.086,91
3.300,62
3.503,09
3.701,02
3.909,16
|S 7
2.805,05
3.006,72
3.207,39
3.408,02
3.558,53
3.785,32
|S 6
[nicht besetzt]
|S 5
[nicht besetzt]
|S 4
2.682,35
2.875,04
3.050,62
3.169,76
3.282,63
3.458,47
|S 3
2.526,93
2.708,24
2.876,92
3.031,80
3.102,66
3.187,31
|S 2
2.335,34
2.446,40
2.528,56
2.617,76
2.718,07
2.818,42
Entgelttabelle ab 1.3.2020 bis 31.3.2021 - Monatsentgelte Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst
|Entgeltgruppe
|Monatlich in EUR
|Grundentgelt
|Entwicklungsstufen
|Stufe 1
|Stufe 2
|Stufe 3
|Stufe 4
|Stufe 5
|Stufe 6
|S 18
3.900,00
4.004,30
4.521,02
4.908,52
5.489,79
5.845,01
|S 17
3.580,74
3.842,85
4.262,65
4.521,02
5.037,68
5.341,24
|S 16
3.502,52
3.758,90
4.043,07
4.391,82
4.779,34
5.011,85
|S 15
3.370,09
3.616,78
3.875,16
4.172,25
4.650,18
4.856,83
|S 14
3.335,53
3.579,69
3.866,80
4.158,86
4.481,81
4.707,85
|S 13
3.251,68
3.489,70
3.810,56
4.068,88
4.391,82
4.553,28
|S 12
3.242,48
3.479,83
3.787,46
4.058,71
4.394,57
4.536,66
|S 11b
3.196,36
3.430,33
3.594,40
4.007,75
4.330,68
4.524,44
|S 11a
3.134,84
3.364,31
3.527,32
3.939,73
4.262,65
4.456,41
|S 10
[nicht besetzt]
|S 9
2.892,66
3.104,40
3.351,85
3.711,78
4.049,22
4.307,92
|S 8b
2.892,66
3.104,40
3.351,85
3.711,78
4.049,22
4.307,92
|S 8a
2.829,77
3.036,91
3.250,62
3.453,09
3.649,92
3.855,19
|S 7
2.755,05
2.956,72
3.157,39
3.358,02
3.508,53
3.733,06
|S 6
[nicht besetzt]
|S 5
[nicht besetzt]
|S 4
2.632,35
2.825,04
3.000,62
3.119,76
3.232,63
3.408,47
|S 3
2.476,93
2.658,24
2.826,92
2.981,80
3.052,66
3.137,31
|S 2
2.285,34
2.396,40
2.478,56
2.567,76
2.668,07
2.768,42
Aus TVÜ-VKA:
|Entgeltgruppe
|Monatlich in EUR
|Grundentgelt
|Entwicklungsstufen
|Stufe 1
|Stufe 2
|Stufe 3
|Stufe 4
|Stufe 5
|Stufe 6
|S 16Ü
-
-
4.191,54
4.650,10
4.934,27
5.011,85
|S 13Ü
3.304,81
3.542,48
3.864,90
4.123,25
4.446,16
4.607,62
|S 10
2.914,47
3.215,62
3.366,21
3.812,71
4.174,61
4.471,85
11.08.2021 10:18 Uhr
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