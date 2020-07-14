Die wichtigsten Entgelttabellen im öffentlichen Dienst

Entgelttabelle TVöD - Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst

Die Entgelttabelle beinhaltet das Monatsentgelt der Beschäftigten im Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst.
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Entgelttabelle ab 1.5.2026 - Monatsentgelte Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst

EntgeltgruppeMonatlich in EUR
GrundentgeltEntwicklungsstufen
Stufe 1Stufe 2Stufe 3Stufe 4Stufe 5Stufe 6
S 184.720,524.840,795.436,635.883,466.553,736.963,31
S 174.352,394.654,625.138,695.436,636.032,406.382,42
S 164.263,294.557,824.885,495.287,645.734,486.002,61
S 154.112,684.393,934.691,875.034,445.585,575.823,86
S 144.073,394.351,174.682,245.019,005.391,415.652,06
S 133.978,034.248,704.617,394.915,265.287,645.473,83
S 123.967,574.237,494.590,754.903,535.290,815.454,65
S 11b3.915,124.181,194.368,134.844,785.217,145.440,57
S 11a3.846,254.106,124.291,484.766,335.138,695.362,12
S 10

[nicht besetzt]

S 93.648,683.887,424.166,694.580,024.970,995.272,60

S 8b

3.578,873.812,644.091,944.503,484.892,595.190,90
S 8a3.509,443.738,133.976,824.207,084.432,164.668,84
S 73.426,933.649,603.871,144.098,954.270,114.528,02
S 6

[nicht besetzt]

S 5

[nicht besetzt]

S 4

3.291,463.504,213.698,063.829,613.956,374.156,33
S 33.119,873.320,053.506,283.677,283.755,523.848,98
S 22.908,363.030,973.121,673.220,163.330,923.441,69

Entgelttabelle ab 1.4.2025 bis 30.4.2026 - Monatsentgelte Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst

EntgeltgruppeMonatlich in EUR
GrundentgeltEntwicklungsstufen
Stufe 1Stufe 2Stufe 3Stufe 4Stufe 5Stufe 6
S 18

4.591,95

4.708,94

5.288,55

5.723,21

6.375,22

6.773,65

S 17

4.233,84

4.527,84

4.998,73

5.288,55

5.868,09

6.208,58

S 16

4.147,17

4.433,68

4.752,42

5.143,62

5.578,29

5.839,11

S 15

4.000,66

4.274,25

4.564,08

4.897,32

5.433,43

5.665,23

S 14

3.962,44

4.232,66

4.554,71

4.882,30

5.244,56

5.498,11

S 13

3.869,68

4.132,98

4.491,62

4.781,38

5.143,62

5.324,74

S 12

3.859,50

4.122,07

4.465,71

4.769,97

5.146,70

5.306,08

S 11b

3.808,48

4.067,31

4.249,15

4.712,82

5.075,04

5.292,38

S 11a

3.741,49

3.994,28

4.174,59

4.636,51

4.998,73

5.216,07

S 10

[nicht besetzt]

S 9

3.549,30

3.781,54

4.053,20

4.455,27

4.835,59

5.128,99

S 8b

3.481,39

3.708,79

3.980,49

4.380,82

4.759,33

5.049,51

S 8a

3.413,85

3.636,31

3.868,50

4.092,49

4.311,44

4.541,67

S 7

3.333,59

3.550,19

3.765,70

3.987,31

4.153,80

4.404,69

S 6

[nicht besetzt]

S 5

[nicht besetzt]

S 4

3.201,81

3.408,76

3.597,33

3.725,30

3.848,61

4.043,12

S 3

3.034,89

3.229,62

3.410,78

3.577,12

3.653,23

3.744,14

S 2

2.829,14

2.948,41

3.036,64

3.132,45

3.240,19

3.347,95

Entgelttabelle ab 1.10.2024 bis 31.3.2025 - Monatsentgelte Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst

EntgeltgruppeMonatlich in EUR
GrundentgeltEntwicklungsstufen
Stufe 1Stufe 2Stufe 3Stufe 4Stufe 5Stufe 6
S 18

4.458,20

4.571,79

5.134,51

5.556,51

6.189,53

6.576,36

S 17

4.110,52

4.395,96

4.853,14

5.134,51

5.697,17

6.027,75

S 16

4.026,38

4.304,54

4.614,00

4.993,81

5.415,82

5.669,04

S 15

3.884,14

4.149,76

4.431,15

4.754,68

5.275,17

5.500,22

S 14

3.847,03

4.109,38

4.422,05

4.740,10

5.091,81

5.337,97

S 13

3.756,97

4.012,60

4.360,80

4.642,12

4.993,81

5.169,65

S 12

3.747,09

4.002,01

4.335,64

4.631,04

4.996,80

5.151,53

S 11b

3.697,55

3.948,84

4.125,39

4.575,55

4.927,22

5.138,23

S 11a

3.631,49

3.877,94

4.053,00

4.501,47

4.853,14

5.064,15

S 10

[nicht besetzt]

S 9

3.439,30

3.671,40

3.935,15

4.325,50

4.694,75

4.979,60

S 8b

3.371,39

3.598,79

3.864,55

4.253,22

4.620,71

4.902,44

S 8a

3.303,85

3.526,31

3.755,83

3.973,29

4.185,86

4.409,39

S 7

3.223,59

3.440,19

3.655,70

3.871,17

4.032,82

4.276,40

S 6

[nicht besetzt]

S 5

[nicht besetzt]

S 4

3.091,81

3.298,76

3.487,33

3.615,30

3.736,51

3.925,36

S 3

2.924,89

3.119,62

3.300,78

3.467,12

3.543,23

3.634,14

S 2

2.719,14

2.838,41

2.926,64

3.022,45

3.130,19

3.237,95


Entgelttabelle ab 1.3.2024 bis 30.9.2024 - Monatsentgelte Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst

EntgeltgruppeMonatlich in EUR
GrundentgeltEntwicklungsstufen
Stufe 1Stufe 2Stufe 3Stufe 4Stufe 5Stufe 6
S 18

4.458,20

4.571,79

5.134,51

5.556,51

6.189,53

6.576,36

S 17

4.110,52

4.395,96

4.853,14

5.134,51

5.697,17

6.027,75

S 16

4.026,38

4.304,54

4.614,00

4.993,81

5.415,82

5.669,04

S 15

3.884,14

4.149,76

4.431,15

4.754,68

5.275,17

5.500,22

S 14

3.847,03

4.109,38

4.422,05

4.740,10

5.091,81

5.337,97

S 13

3.756,97

4.012,60

4.360,80

4.642,12

4.993,81

5.169,65

S 12

3.747,09

4.002,01

4.335,64

4.631,04

4.996,80

5.151,53

S 11b

3.697,55

3.948,84

4.125,39

4.575,55

4.927,22

5.138,23

S 11a

3.631,49

3.877,94

4.053,00

4.501,47

4.853,14

5.064,15

S 10

[nicht besetzt]

S 9

3.371,39

3.598,79

3.864,55

4.253,22

4.620,71

4.902,44

S 8b

3.371,39

3.598,79

3.864,55

4.253,22

4.620,71

4.902,44

S 8a

3.303,85

3.526,31

3.755,83

3.973,29

4.185,86

4.409,39

S 7

3.223,59

3.440,19

3.655,70

3.871,17

4.032,82

4.276,40

S 6

[nicht besetzt]

S 5

[nicht besetzt]

S 4

3.091,81

3.298,76

3.487,33

3.615,30

3.736,51

3.925,36

S 3

2.924,89

3.119,62

3.300,78

3.467,12

3.543,23

3.634,14

S 2

2.719,14

2.838,41

2.926,64

3.022,45

3.130,19

3.237,95

Entgelttabelle ab 1.4.2022 bis 28.2.2024 - Monatsentgelte Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst

EntgeltgruppeMonatlich in EUR
GrundentgeltEntwicklungsstufen
Stufe 1Stufe 2Stufe 3Stufe 4Stufe 5Stufe 6
S 18

4.025,78

4.133,45

4.666,83

5.066,83

5.666,85

6.033,52

S 17

3.696,23

3.966,79

4.400,13

4.666,83

5.200,16

5.513,51

S 16

3.616,47

3.880,13

4.173,46

4.533,47

4.933,48

5.173,50

S 15

3.481,65

3.733,42

4.000,14

4.306,81

4.800,16

5.013,48

S 14

3.446,47

3.695,15

3.991,52

4.292,99

4.626,36

4.859,69

S 13

3.361,11

3.603,41

3.933,46

4.200,11

4.533,47

4.700,14

S 12

3.351,74

3.593,37

3.909,61

4.189,61

4.536,30

4.682,97

S 11b

3.304,79

3.542,98

3.710,32

4.137,01

4.470,35

4.670,36

S 11a

3.242,17

3.475,77

3.641,71

4.066,80

4.400,13

4.600,14

S 10

[nicht besetzt]

S 9

2.995,63

3.211,18

3.463,08

3.831,49

4.179,82

4.446,86

S 8b

2.995,63

3.211,18

3.463,08

3.831,49

4.179,82

4.446,86

S 8a

2.931,61

3.142,47

3.360,03

3.566,15

3.767,64

3.979,52

S 7

2.855,54

3.060,84

3.265,12

3.469,36

3.622,58

3.853,46

S 6

[nicht besetzt]

S 5

[nicht besetzt]

S 4

2.730,63

2.926,79

3.105,53

3.226,82

3.341,72

3.520,72

S 3

2.572,41

2.756,99

2.928,70

3.086,37

3.158,51

3.244,68

S 2

2.377,38

2.490,44

2.574,07

2.664,88

2.767,00

2.869,15

1.4.2021 bis 31.3.2022 - Monatsentgelte Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst

EntgeltgruppeMonatlich in EUR
GrundentgeltEntwicklungsstufen
Stufe 1Stufe 2Stufe 3Stufe 4Stufe 5Stufe 6
S 18

3.954,60

4.060,36

4.584,31

4.977,24

5.566,65

5.926,84

S 17

3.630,87

3.896,65

4.322,33

4.584,31

5.108,21

5.416,02

S 16

3.552,52

3.811,52

4.099,67

4.453,31

4.846,25

5.082,02

S 15

3.420,09

3.667,41

3.929,41

4.230,66

4.715,28

4.924,83

S 14

3.385,53

3.629,81

3.920,94

4.217,08

4.544,56

4.773,76

S 13

3.301,68

3.539,70

3.863,91

4.125,84

4.453,31

4.617,03

S 12

3.292,48

3.529,83

3.840,48

4.115,53

4.456,09

4.600,17

S 11b

3.246,36

3.480,33

3.644,72

4.063,86

4.391,31

4.587,78

S 11a

3.184,84

3.414,31

3.577,32

3.994,89

4.322,33

4.518,80

S 10

[nicht besetzt]

S 9

2.942,66

3.154,40

3.401,85

3.763,74

4.105,91

4.368,23

S 8b

2.942,66

3.154,40

3.401,85

3.763,74

4.105,91

4.368,23

S 8a

2.879,77

3.086,91

3.300,62

3.503,09

3.701,02

3.909,16

S 7

2.805,05

3.006,72

3.207,39

3.408,02

3.558,53

3.785,32

S 6

[nicht besetzt]

S 5

[nicht besetzt]

S 4

2.682,35

2.875,04

3.050,62

3.169,76

3.282,63

3.458,47

S 3

2.526,93

2.708,24

2.876,92

3.031,80

3.102,66

3.187,31

S 2

2.335,34

2.446,40

2.528,56

2.617,76

2.718,07

2.818,42

Entgelttabelle ab 1.3.2020 bis 31.3.2021 - Monatsentgelte Sozial- und Erziehungsdienst

EntgeltgruppeMonatlich in EUR
GrundentgeltEntwicklungsstufen
Stufe 1Stufe 2Stufe 3Stufe 4Stufe 5Stufe 6
S 18

3.900,00

4.004,30

4.521,02

4.908,52

5.489,79

5.845,01

S 17

3.580,74

3.842,85

4.262,65

4.521,02

5.037,68

5.341,24

S 16

3.502,52

3.758,90

4.043,07

4.391,82

4.779,34

5.011,85

S 15

3.370,09

3.616,78

3.875,16

4.172,25

4.650,18

4.856,83

S 14

3.335,53

3.579,69

3.866,80

4.158,86

4.481,81

4.707,85

S 13

3.251,68

3.489,70

3.810,56

4.068,88

4.391,82

4.553,28

S 12

3.242,48

3.479,83

3.787,46

4.058,71

4.394,57

4.536,66

S 11b

3.196,36

3.430,33

3.594,40

4.007,75

4.330,68

4.524,44

S 11a

3.134,84

3.364,31

3.527,32

3.939,73

4.262,65

4.456,41

S 10

[nicht besetzt]

S 9

2.892,66

3.104,40

3.351,85

3.711,78

4.049,22

4.307,92

S 8b

2.892,66

3.104,40

3.351,85

3.711,78

4.049,22

4.307,92

S 8a

2.829,77

3.036,91

3.250,62

3.453,09

3.649,92

3.855,19

S 7

2.755,05

2.956,72

3.157,39

3.358,02

3.508,53

3.733,06

S 6

[nicht besetzt]

S 5

[nicht besetzt]

S 4

2.632,35

2.825,04

3.000,62

3.119,76

3.232,63

3.408,47

S 3

2.476,93

2.658,24

2.826,92

2.981,80

3.052,66

3.137,31

S 2

2.285,34

2.396,40

2.478,56

2.567,76

2.668,07

2.768,42

Aus TVÜ-VKA:

EntgeltgruppeMonatlich in EUR
GrundentgeltEntwicklungsstufen
Stufe 1Stufe 2Stufe 3Stufe 4Stufe 5Stufe 6
S 16Ü

-

-

4.191,54

4.650,10

4.934,27

5.011,85

S 13Ü

3.304,81

3.542,48

3.864,90

4.123,25

4.446,16

4.607,62

S 10

2.914,47

3.215,62

3.366,21

3.812,71

4.174,61

4.471,85


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