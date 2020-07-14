Entgelttabelle Pflegedienst (P-Tabelle) ab 1.5.2026
TVöD (VKA)EG
|Entgelttabelle
|Monatlich in EUR
|Stufe 1
|Stufe 2
|Stufe 3
|Stufe 4
|Stufe 5
|Stufe 6
|P 16
-
|5.240,04
|5.415,90
|5.983,76
|6.645,71
|6.937,70
|P 15
-
|5.132,29
|5.293,23
|5.695,60
|6.177,16
|6.361,06
|P 14
-
|5.013,53
|5.170,59
|5.563,22
|6.096,68
|6.194,02
|P 13
-
|4.894,78
|5.047,94
|5.430,82
|5.707,28
|5.778,68
|P 12
-
|4.657,22
|4.802,61
|5.166,04
|5.389,29
|5.493,13
|P 11
-
|4.419,71
|4.557,30
|4.901,27
|5.129,69
|5.233,54
|P 10
-
|4.184,40
|4.312,38
|4.675,42
|4.850,63
|4.960,96
|P 9
-
|3.992,39
|4.184,40
|4.312,38
|4.558,59
|4.662,42
|P 8
-
|3.701,21
|3.862,80
|4.075,58
|4.247,92
|4.488,98
|P 7
-
|3.510,30
|3.701,21
|3.998,33
|4.149,59
|4.305,40
|P 6
|3.012,49
|3.187,41
|3.363,47
|3.737,95
|3.833,41
|4.013,41
|P 5
|2.907,18
|3.146,33
|3.216,62
|3.334,09
|3.422,22
|3.629,25
Entgelttabelle Pflegedienst (P-Tabelle) ab 1.4.2025 bis 30.4.2026
TVöD (VKA)EG
|Entgelttabelle
|Monatlich in EUR
|Stufe 1
|Stufe 2
|Stufe 3
|Stufe 4
|Stufe 5
|Stufe 6
|P 16
-
5.097,32
5.268,39
5.820,78
6.464,70
6.748,74
|P 15
-
4.992,50
5.149,06
5.540,47
6.008,91
6.187,80
|P 14
-
4.876,97
5.029,76
5.411,69
5.930,62
6.025,31
|P 13
-
4.761,46
4.910,45
5.282,90
5.551,83
5.621,28
|P 12
-
4.530,37
4.671,80
5.025,33
5.242,50
5.343,51
|P 11
-
4.299,33
4.433,17
4.767,77
4.989,97
5.090,99
|P 10
-
4.070,43
4.194,92
4.548,07
4.718,51
4.825,84
|P 9
-
3.883,65
4.070,43
4.194,92
4.434,43
4.535,43
|P 8
-
3.600,40
3.757,59
3.964,57
4.132,22
4.366,71
|P 7
-
3.414,69
3.600,40
3.889,43
4.036,57
4.188,13
|P 6
2.930,44
3.100,59
3.271,86
3.636,14
3.729,00
3.904,10
|P 5
2.828,00
3.060,63
3.129,01
3.243,28
3.329,01
3.530,40
Entgelttabelle Pflegedienst (P-Tabelle) ab 1.3.2024 bis 31.3.2025
TVöD (VKA)EG
|Entgelttabelle
|Monatlich in EUR
|Stufe 1
|Stufe 2
|Stufe 3
|Stufe 4
|Stufe 5
|Stufe 6
|P 16
-
4.948,85
5.114,94
5.651,24
6.276,41
6.552,17
|P 15
-
4.847,09
4.999,09
5.379,10
5.833,89
6.007,57
|P 14
-
4.734,92
4.883,26
5.254,07
5.757,88
5.849,82
|P 13
-
4.622,78
4.767,43
5.129,03
5.390,13
5.457,55
|P 12
-
4.398,42
4.535,73
4.878,96
5.089,81
5.187,87
|P 11
-
4.174,11
4.304,05
4.628,90
4.844,63
4.942,71
|P 10
-
3.951,87
4.072,74
4.415,60
4.581,08
4.685,28
|P 9
-
3.770,53
3.951,87
4.072,74
4.305,27
4.403,33
|P 8
-
3.490,40
3.647,59
3.849,10
4.011,86
4.239,52
|P 7
-
3.304,69
3.490,40
3.776,15
3.919,00
4.066,15
|P 6
2.820,44
2.990,59
3.161,86
3.526,14
3.619,00
3.790,39
|P 5
2.718,00
2.950,63
3.019,01
3.133,28
3.219,01
3.420,40
Entgelttabelle Pflegedienst (P-Tabelle) ab 1.4.2022 bis 28.2.2024
TVöD (VKA)EG
|Entgelttabelle
|Monatlich in EUR
|Stufe 1
|Stufe 2
|Stufe 3
|Stufe 4
|Stufe 5
|Stufe 6
|P 16
-
4.490,85
4.648,28
5.156,63
5.749,20
6.010,59
|P 15
-
4.394,40
4.538,47
4.898,67
5.329,75
5.494,38
|P 14
-
4.288,08
4.428,68
4.780,16
5.257,71
5.344,85
|P 13
-
4.181,78
4.318,89
4.661,64
4.909,13
4.973,03
|P 12
-
3.969,12
4.099,27
4.424,61
4.624,46
4.717,41
|P 11
-
3.756,50
3.879,67
4.187,58
4.392,07
4.485,03
|P 10
-
3.545,85
3.660,42
3.985,40
4.142,26
4.241,02
|P 9
-
3.373,96
3.545,85
3.660,42
3.880,82
3.973,77
|P 8
-
3.108,44
3.257,43
3.448,44
3.602,71
3.818,50
|P 7
-
2.932,41
3.108,44
3.379,29
3.514,69
3.654,17
|P 6
2.473,40
2.634,68
2.797,02
3.142,31
3.230,33
3.392,79
|P 5
2.376,30
2.596,81
2.661,62
2.769,93
2.851,19
3.042,09
Entgelttabelle Pflegedienst (P-Tabelle) vom 1.4.2021 - 31.3.2022
TVöD (VKA)EG
|Entgelttabelle
|Monatlich in EUR
|Stufe 1
|Stufe 2
|Stufe 3
|Stufe 4
|Stufe 5
|Stufe 6
|P 16
-
4.411,44
4.566,09
5.065,45
5.647,54
5.904,31
|P 15
-
4.316,70
4.458,22
4.812,05
5.235,51
5.397,23
|P 14
-
4.212,26
4.350,37
4.695,64
5.164,74
5.250,34
|P 13
-
4.107,84
4.242,52
4.579,21
4.822,33
4.885,10
|P 12
-
3.898,94
4.026,79
4.346,38
4.542,69
4.634,00
|P 11
-
3.690,08
3.811,07
4.113,54
4.314,41
4.405,73
|P 10
-
3.483,15
3.595,70
3.914,93
4.069,02
4.166,03
|P 9
-
3.314,30
3.483,15
3.595,70
3.812,20
3.903,51
|P 8
-
3.053,48
3.199,83
3.387,47
3.539,01
3.750,98
|P 7
-
2.880,56
3.053,48
3.319,54
3.452,54
3.589,56
|P 6
2.429,67
2.588,09
2.747,56
3.086,75
3.173,21
3.332,80
|P 5
2.334,28
2.550,89
2.614,56
2.720,95
2.800,78
2.988,30
Entgelttabelle Pflegedienst (P-Tabelle) vom 1.3.2020 - 31.3.2021
TVöD (VKA)EG
|Entgelttabelle
|Monatlich in EUR
|Stufe 1
|Stufe 2
|Stufe 3
|Stufe 4
|Stufe 5
|Stufe 6
|P 16
-
4.350,53
4.503,05
4.995,51
5.569,57
5.822,79
|P 15
-
4.257,10
4.396,67
4.745,61
5.163,22
5.322,71
|P 14
-
4.154,10
4.290,31
4.630,81
5.093,43
5.177,85
|P 13
-
4.051,12
4.183,94
4.515,99
4.755,75
4.817,65
|P 12
-
3.845,11
3.971,19
4.286,37
4.479,97
4.570,02
|P 11
-
3.639,13
3.758,45
4.056,75
4.254,84
4.344,90
|P 10
-
3.433,15
3.545,70
3.860,88
4.012,84
4.108,51
|P 9
-
3.264,30
3.433,15
3.545,70
3.759,57
3.849,62
|P 8
-
3.003,48
3.149,83
3.337,47
3.489,01
3.699,19
|P 7
-
2.830,56
3.003,48
3.269,54
3.402,54
3.539,56
|P 6
2.379,67
2.538,09
2.697,56
3.036,75
3.123,21
3.282,80
|P 5
2.284,28
2.500,89
2.564,56
2.670,95
2.750,78
2.938,30
11.08.2021 10:18 Uhr
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