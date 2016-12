Whitepaper

Sonderveröffentlichung Immobilienwirtschaft zur Mipim 2015

Bild: Haufe Online Redaktion

A sixth sense for opportunities and risks is what is needed this year. In our special, appearing for the fourth time in English, you will learn about the current situation in the German office, residential, retail and logistics markets, where experts see investment potential as well as possible risks and where the German real estate market – in all likelihood – is heading in the coming months.mehr