Controlling International

“Controlling International” once again features reports from around the world to illustrate the dynamic development of the European controlling community, for which the ICV provides a networking and knowledge transfer platform. The success of this international interaction is evident in the IGC work results presented here, and the reports of international ICV meetings: from Barcelona via Belgrade (Serbia), Portoroz (Slovenia) and Poznan (Poland) all the way to Zagreb (Croatia).

