To bribe or not to bribe, is a serious question that many companies are confronted with in all competitive industries. The critical issue with regard to bribery is that in most countries it is considered a necessary evil, like prohibition in the United States, only wrong because laws were made to prevent it. Bribery therefore is difficult for compliance professionals to detect and control. It is also a crime that can be found in all industries, at all levels, and is often in senior management.Weiter