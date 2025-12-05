Proaktivität verleiht der Arbeit mehr Sinn

Maria Tims hat einen Lehrstuhl für die Zukunft der Arbeitsgestaltung an der Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, School of Business and Economics. In ihrer Forschung und Lehre konzentriert sie sich auf die Auswirkungen der (Neu-)Gestaltung von Arbeit auf Organisationsebene (selbstorganisierende Teams) und der Neugestaltung von Arbeit auf individueller Ebene (Job Crafting) auf das Wohlbefinden und die Leistung des Einzelnen, des Teams und der Organisation.
PERSONALquarterly: Professor Tims, you are well-known for your work on proactivity and job crafting. What sparked your interest in this topic?
Maria Tims: It all started when friends around me started to work, and all they spoke about was “Is it already Friday?” or “Pfff, it is almost Monday.” Knowing about work engagement and burnout, I wondered why they didn’t do something about it – and then came across job crafting and thought “This is it!” However, little was known about job crafting at that time, and this made it an excellent topic for a PhD project (obtained in 2013). And I still enjoy working on the topic today.
PERSONALquarterly: How could you explain what proactivity really means at the workplace?
Maria Tims: Proactivity involves all actions that employees engage in that are characterized by an element of making a change. Proactive employees take the initiative and express their opinions, ideas, and make changes to improve work for themselves, the team, or even the organization...
-
Essenszuschuss als steuerfreier Benefit
653
-
Workation und Homeoffice im Ausland: Was Arbeitgeber wissen müssen
616
-
BEM ist Pflicht des Arbeitgebers
341
-
Das sind die 25 größten Anbieter für HR-Software
329
-
Probezeitgespräche als Feedbackquelle für den Onboarding-Prozess
296
-
Vorlage: Leitfaden für das Mitarbeitergespräch
277
-
Ablauf und Struktur des betrieblichen Eingliederungsmanagements
266
-
Acht rettende Sätze für schwierige Gesprächssituationen
202
-
Mitarbeiterfluktuation managen
1874
-
Der große NLP-Bluff Teil I: Wie alles begann
1778
-
Warum zu viel Harmonie die Produktivität zerstört
05.12.2025
-
Die richtigen Skills mobilisieren
04.12.2025
-
Personalabbau wegen Mindestlohnerhöhung
03.12.2025
-
Wie People Analytics echte Wirkung entfaltet
02.12.2025
-
Zeitfresser bAV: Wie HR-Teams unbemerkt in die Haftung rutschen
01.12.2025
-
Betriebliche Altersvorsorge im Reformmodus
01.12.2025
-
Wirtschaftskrise drückt Inklusion in deutschen Unternehmen
28.11.2025
-
MINT-Fachkräftemangel bleibt trotz Wirtschaftskrise hoch
27.11.2025
-
Tipp der Woche: Impulse für die "Arbeit an der Zukunft"
27.11.2025
-
Arbeitsplatzkultur und wirtschaftlicher Erfolg
26.11.2025