Proaktivität verleiht der Arbeit mehr Sinn

Maria Tims hat einen Lehrstuhl für die Zukunft der Arbeitsgestaltung an der Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, School of Business and Economics. In ihrer Forschung und Lehre konzentriert sie sich auf die Auswirkungen der (Neu-)Gestaltung von Arbeit auf Organisationsebene (selbstorganisierende Teams) und der Neugestaltung von Arbeit auf individueller Ebene (Job Crafting) auf das Wohlbefinden und die Leistung des Einzelnen, des Teams und der Organisation.

PERSONALquarterly: Professor Tims, you are well-known for your work on proactivity and job crafting. What sparked your interest in this topic?

Maria Tims: It all started when friends around me started to work, and all they spoke about was “Is it already Friday?” or “Pfff, it is almost Monday.” Knowing about work engagement and burnout, I wondered why they didn’t do something about it – and then came across job crafting and thought “This is it!” However, little was known about job crafting at that time, and this made it an excellent topic for a PhD project (obtained in 2013). And I still enjoy working on the topic today.

PERSONALquarterly: How could you explain what proactivity really means at the workplace?

Maria Tims: Proactivity involves all actions that employees engage in that are characterized by an element of making a change. Proactive employees take the initiative and express their opinions, ideas, and make changes to improve work for themselves, the team, or even the organization...