DeutschCo has the choice of operating the distribution center as a U.S. subsidiary (“USSub”) or as a branch of DeutschCo in the U.S. There are several differences between the two types of organizations. Even if DeutschCo forms a limited liability company (“LLC”) in the U.S., DeutschCo will have to choose whether it will treat LLC as a USSub or branch for tax purposes under the entity classification regulations.Weiter