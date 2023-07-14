|Stoffe
|Indexnummer
|EG-Nummer
|CAS-Nummer
|Anmerkungen
|O-Isobutyl-N-ethoxy-carbonylthiocarbamat
|006-094-00-X
|434-350-4
|103122-66-3
|
|O-Hexyl-N-ethoxycarbonylthiocarbamat
|006-102-00-1
|432-750-3
|—
|
|Hexamethylphosphorsäuretriamid
|015-106-00-2
|211-653-8
|680-31-9
|
|
Gemisch aus: Dimethyl(2-(hydroxymethylcarbamoyl)ethyl)phosphonat
Diethyl(2-(hydroxymethylcarbamoyl)ethyl)phosphonatMethylethyl(2-(hydroxymethylcarbamoyl)ethyl)phosphonat
|015-196-00-3
|435-960-3
|—
|
|Diethylsulfat
|016-027-00-6
|200-589-6
|64-67-5
|
|Chrom(VI)-Trioxid
|024-001-00-0
|215-607-8
|1333-82-0
|
|Kaliumdichromat
|024-002-00-6
|231-906-6
|7778-50-9
|
|Ammoniumdichromat
|024-003-00-1
|232-143-1
|7789-09-5
|
|Natriumdichromat
|024-004-00-7
|234-190-3
|10588-01-9
|
|
Chromyldichloride;Chromoxychlorid
|024-005-00-2
|239-056-8
|14977-61-8
|
|Kaliumchromat
|024-006-00-8
|232-140-5
|7789-00-6
|
|Natriumchromat
|024-018-00-3
|231-889-5
|7775-11-3
|
|Cadmiumfluorid
|048-006-00-2
|232-222-0
|7790-79-6
|
|Cadmiumchlorid
|048-008-00-3
|233-296-7
|10108-64-2
|
|Cadmiumsulfat
|048-009-00-9
|233-331-6
|10124-36-4
|
|Cadmiumcarbonat[3]
|048-012-00-5[4]
|208-168-9[5]
|513-78-0[6]
|
|Cadmiumhydroxid; Cadmiumdihydroxid[7]
|048-013-00-0[8]
|244-168-5[9]
|21041-95-2[10]
|
|Cadmiumnitrat; Cadmiumdinitrat[11]
|048-014-00-6[12]
|233-710-6[13]
|10325-94-7[14]
|
|
Butan [enthält ≥ 0,1 % Butadien (203-450-8)] [1]Isobutan [enthält ≥ 0,1 % Butadien (203-450-8)] [2]
|601-004-01-8
|203-448-7 [1]
|106-97-8 [1]
|C
|20-857-2 [2]
|75-28-5 [2]
|1,3-Butadien Buta-1,3-dien
|601-013-00-X
|203-450-8
|106-99-0
|D
|Benzol
|601-020-00-8
|200-753-7
|71-43-2
|
|
Benzo[a]pyren;Benzo[d,e,f]chrysen
|601-032-00-3
|200-028-5
|50-32-8
|
|1,2-Dibrom-3-Chlorpropan
|602-021-00-6
|202-479-3
|96-12-8
|
|Ethylenoxid; Oxiran
|603-023-00-X
|200-849-9
|75-21-8
|
|Propylenoxid; 1,2-Epoxypropan; Methyloxiran
|603-055-00-4
|200-879-2
|75-56-9
|
|2,2'-Bioxiran, 1,2,3,4- Diepoxybutan
|603-060-00-1
|215-979-1
|1464-53-5
|
|2,2-Bis(brommethyl)propan-1,3-diol[15]
|603-240-00-X[16]
|221-967-7[17]
|3296-90-0[18]
|
|2-Chlor-6-fluor-phenol
|604-082-00-4
|433-890-8
|2040-90-6
|
|Methylacrylamidomethoxyacetat (mit ≥ 0,1 % Acrylamid)
|607-190-00-X
|401-890-7
|77402-03-0
|
|Methylacrylamidoglykolat (mit ≥ 0,1 % Acrylamid)
|607-210-00-7
|403-230-3
|77402-05-2
|
|3,7-Dimethylocta-2,6-diennitril[19]
|608-067-00-3[20]
|225-918-0[21]
|5146-66-7[22]
|
|2-Nitrotoluol
|609-065-00-5
|201-853-3
|88-72-2
|
|
4,4'-Thiodianilin [1] und seine Salzep-Aminophenylether [1]
|612-199-00-7
|202-977-0 [1]
|101-80-4 [1]
|
|(2-Chlorethyl)(3-hydroxypropyl)ammoniumchlorid
|612-246-00-1
|429-740-6
|40722-80-3
|
|Ethylenimin; Aziridin
|613-001-00-1
|205-793-9
|151-56-4
|
|
Carbendazim (ISO)Methylbenzimidazol-2- ylcarbamat
|613-048-00-8
|234-232-0
|10605-21-7
|
|
Benomyl (ISO)Methyl-1-(butylcarbamoyl)benzimidazol-2-ylcarbamat
|613-049-00-3
|241-775-7
|17804-35-2
|
|Colchicin
|614-005-00-6
|200-598-5
|64-86-8
|
|1,3,5-Tris(oxiranylmethyl)-1,3,5-triazin-2,4,6(1H,3H,5H)-trion; TGIC
|615-021-00-6
|219-514-3
|2451-62-9
|
|Acrylamid
|616-003-00-0
|201-173-7
|79-06-1
|
|1,3,5-Tris-[(2S und 2R)-2,3- epoxypropyl]-1,3,5-triazin-2,4,6-(1H,3H,5H)-trion
|616-091-00-0
|423-400-0
|59653-74-6
|
|N-[6,9-Dihydro-9-[[2-hydroxy-1-(hydroxymethyl)ethoxy]methyl]-6- oxo-1H-purin-2-yl]acetamid
|616-148-00-X
|424-550-1
|84245-12-5
|
|N-(hydroxymethyl)acrylamid; Methylolacrylamid; [NMA][23]
|616-230-00-5[24]
|213-103-2[25]
|924-42-5[26]
|
|Stoffe
|Indexnummer
|EG-Nummer
|CAS-Nummer
|Anmerkungen
|
Teeröle, Braunkohle
Leichtöl[Destillat aus Braunkohlenteer, siedet im Bereich von etwa 80 °C bis 250 °C (176 °F bis 482 °F); besteht in erster Linie aus aliphatischen und aromatischen Kohlenwasserstoffen und monobasischen Phenolen]
|648-002-00-6
|302-674-4
|94114-40-6
|J
|
Benzolvorläufe (Kohle)
Leichtöl-Redestillat, niedrigsiedend[Destillat aus Koksofenleichtöl mit einem ungefähren Destillationsbereich von unter 100 °C (212 °F); besteht in erster Linie aus aliphatischen Kohlenwasserstoffen (C4 bis C6 )]
|648-003-00-1
|266-023-5
|65996-88-5
|J
|
Destillate (Kohlenteer), Benzol-Fraktion, BTX-reich
Leichtöl-Redestillat, niedrigsiedend[Rückstand aus der Destillation von Rohbenzol zur Abtrennung von Benzolvorläufen; besteht in erster Linie aus Benzol, Toluol und Xylolen mit einem Siedebereich von etwa 75 °C bis 200 °C (167 °F bis 392 °F)]
|648-004-00-7
|309-984-9
|101896-26-8
|J
|Aromatische Kohlenwasserstoffe, C6-10, C8-reich; Leichtöl-Redestillat, niedrigsiedend
|648-005-00-2
|292-697-5
|90989-41-6
|J
|
Solvent Naphtha (Kohle), leichtLeichtöl-Redestillat, niedrigsiedend
|648-006-00-8
|287-498-5
|85536-17-0
|J
|
Solvent Naphtha (Kohle), Xylol-Styrol-SchnittLeichtöl-Redestillat, mittelsiedend
|648-007-00-3
|287-502-5
|85536-20-5
|J
|
Solvent Naphtha (Kohle), Cumaron-Styrol-haltigLeichtöl-Redestillat, mittelsiedend
|648-008-00-9
|287-500-4
|85536-19-2
|J
|
Naphtha (Kohle), Destillationsrückstände
Leichtöl-Redestillat, hochsiedend[Rückstand, der aus der Destillation von rückgewonnenem Naphtha zurückbleibt; besteht in erster Linie aus Naphthalin sowie Kondensationsprodukten von Inden und Styrol]
|648-009-00-4
|292-636-2
|90641-12-6
|J
|
Aromatische Kohlenwasserstoffe, C8Leichtöl-Redestillat, hochsiedend
|648-010-00-X
