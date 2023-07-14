Stoffe Indexnummer EG-Nummer CAS-Nummer Anmerkungen
O-Isobutyl-N-ethoxy-carbonylthiocarbamat 006-094-00-X 434-350-4 103122-66-3

 
O-Hexyl-N-ethoxycarbonylthiocarbamat 006-102-00-1 432-750-3

 
Hexamethylphosphorsäuretriamid 015-106-00-2 211-653-8 680-31-9

 

Gemisch aus: Dimethyl(2-(hydroxymethylcarbamoyl)ethyl)phosphonat

Diethyl(2-(hydroxymethylcarbamoyl)ethyl)phosphonat

Methylethyl(2-(hydroxymethylcarbamoyl)ethyl)phosphonat		 015-196-00-3 435-960-3

 
Diethylsulfat 016-027-00-6 200-589-6 64-67-5

 
Chrom(VI)-Trioxid 024-001-00-0 215-607-8 1333-82-0

 
Kaliumdichromat 024-002-00-6 231-906-6 7778-50-9

 
Ammoniumdichromat 024-003-00-1 232-143-1 7789-09-5

 
Natriumdichromat 024-004-00-7 234-190-3 10588-01-9

 

Chromyldichloride;

Chromoxychlorid		 024-005-00-2 239-056-8 14977-61-8

 
Kaliumchromat 024-006-00-8 232-140-5 7789-00-6

 
Natriumchromat 024-018-00-3 231-889-5 7775-11-3

 
Cadmiumfluorid 048-006-00-2 232-222-0 7790-79-6

 
Cadmiumchlorid 048-008-00-3 233-296-7 10108-64-2

 
Cadmiumsulfat 048-009-00-9 233-331-6 10124-36-4

 
Cadmiumcarbonat[3] 048-012-00-5[4] 208-168-9[5] 513-78-0[6]

 
Cadmiumhydroxid; Cadmiumdihydroxid[7] 048-013-00-0[8] 244-168-5[9] 21041-95-2[10]

 
Cadmiumnitrat; Cadmiumdinitrat[11] 048-014-00-6[12] 233-710-6[13] 10325-94-7[14]

 

Butan [enthält ≥ 0,1 % Butadien (203-450-8)] [1]

Isobutan [enthält ≥ 0,1 % Butadien (203-450-8)] [2]		 601-004-01-8 203-448-7 [1] 106-97-8 [1] C
20-857-2 [2] 75-28-5 [2]
1,3-Butadien Buta-1,3-dien 601-013-00-X 203-450-8 106-99-0 D
Benzol 601-020-00-8 200-753-7 71-43-2

 

Benzo[a]pyren;

Benzo[d,e,f]chrysen		 601-032-00-3 200-028-5 50-32-8

 
1,2-Dibrom-3-Chlorpropan 602-021-00-6 202-479-3 96-12-8

 
Ethylenoxid; Oxiran 603-023-00-X 200-849-9 75-21-8

 
Propylenoxid; 1,2-Epoxypropan; Methyloxiran 603-055-00-4 200-879-2 75-56-9

 
2,2'-Bioxiran, 1,2,3,4- Diepoxybutan 603-060-00-1 215-979-1 1464-53-5

 
2,2-Bis(brommethyl)propan-1,3-diol[15] 603-240-00-X[16] 221-967-7[17] 3296-90-0[18]

 
2-Chlor-6-fluor-phenol 604-082-00-4 433-890-8 2040-90-6

 
Methylacrylamidomethoxyacetat (mit ≥ 0,1 % Acrylamid) 607-190-00-X 401-890-7 77402-03-0

 
Methylacrylamidoglykolat (mit ≥ 0,1 % Acrylamid) 607-210-00-7 403-230-3 77402-05-2

 
3,7-Dimethylocta-2,6-diennitril[19] 608-067-00-3[20] 225-918-0[21] 5146-66-7[22]

 
2-Nitrotoluol 609-065-00-5 201-853-3 88-72-2

 

4,4'-Thiodianilin [1] und seine Salze

p-Aminophenylether [1]		 612-199-00-7 202-977-0 [1] 101-80-4 [1]

 
(2-Chlorethyl)(3-hydroxypropyl)ammoniumchlorid 612-246-00-1 429-740-6 40722-80-3

 
Ethylenimin; Aziridin 613-001-00-1 205-793-9 151-56-4

 

Carbendazim (ISO)

Methylbenzimidazol-2- ylcarbamat		 613-048-00-8 234-232-0 10605-21-7

 

Benomyl (ISO)

Methyl-1-(butylcarbamoyl)benzimidazol-2-ylcarbamat		 613-049-00-3 241-775-7 17804-35-2

 
Colchicin 614-005-00-6 200-598-5 64-86-8

 
1,3,5-Tris(oxiranylmethyl)-1,3,5-triazin-2,4,6(1H,3H,5H)-trion; TGIC 615-021-00-6 219-514-3 2451-62-9

 
Acrylamid 616-003-00-0 201-173-7 79-06-1

 
1,3,5-Tris-[(2S und 2R)-2,3- epoxypropyl]-1,3,5-triazin-2,4,6-(1H,3H,5H)-trion 616-091-00-0 423-400-0 59653-74-6

 
N-[6,9-Dihydro-9-[[2-hydroxy-1-(hydroxymethyl)ethoxy]methyl]-6- oxo-1H-purin-2-yl]acetamid 616-148-00-X 424-550-1 84245-12-5

 
N-(hydroxymethyl)acrylamid; Methylolacrylamid; [NMA][23] 616-230-00-5[24] 213-103-2[25] 924-42-5[26]

 
Teeröle, Braunkohle

Leichtöl

[Destillat aus Braunkohlenteer, siedet im Bereich von etwa 80 °C bis 250 °C (176 °F bis 482 °F); besteht in erster Linie aus aliphatischen und aromatischen Kohlenwasserstoffen und monobasischen Phenolen]		 648-002-00-6 302-674-4 94114-40-6 J

Benzolvorläufe (Kohle)

Leichtöl-Redestillat, niedrigsiedend

[Destillat aus Koksofenleichtöl mit einem ungefähren Destillationsbereich von unter 100 °C (212 °F); besteht in erster Linie aus aliphatischen Kohlenwasserstoffen (C4 bis C6 )]		 648-003-00-1 266-023-5 65996-88-5 J

Destillate (Kohlenteer), Benzol-Fraktion, BTX-reich

Leichtöl-Redestillat, niedrigsiedend

[Rückstand aus der Destillation von Rohbenzol zur Abtrennung von Benzolvorläufen; besteht in erster Linie aus Benzol, Toluol und Xylolen mit einem Siedebereich von etwa 75 °C bis 200 °C (167 °F bis 392 °F)]		 648-004-00-7 309-984-9 101896-26-8 J
Aromatische Kohlenwasserstoffe, C6-10, C8-reich; Leichtöl-Redestillat, niedrigsiedend 648-005-00-2 292-697-5 90989-41-6 J

Solvent Naphtha (Kohle), leicht

Leichtöl-Redestillat, niedrigsiedend		 648-006-00-8 287-498-5 85536-17-0 J

Solvent Naphtha (Kohle), Xylol-Styrol-Schnitt

Leichtöl-Redestillat, mittelsiedend		 648-007-00-3 287-502-5 85536-20-5 J

Solvent Naphtha (Kohle), Cumaron-Styrol-haltig

Leichtöl-Redestillat, mittelsiedend		 648-008-00-9 287-500-4 85536-19-2 J

Naphtha (Kohle), Destillationsrückstände

Leichtöl-Redestillat, hochsiedend

[Rückstand, der aus der Destillation von rückgewonnenem Naphtha zurückbleibt; besteht in erster Linie aus Naphthalin sowie Kondensationsprodukten von Inden und Styrol]		 648-009-00-4 292-636-2 90641-12-6 J

Aromatische Kohlenwasserstoffe, C8

Leichtöl-Redestillat, hochsiedend		 648-010-00-X ...

