Stanislav Drahoš, Group Reporting Manager (Zentiva Group), presented the "Finance Transformation at Zentiva" project at the Symposium Konsolidierung organized by Horváth at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. The focus of the presentation was on the introduction of the Board tool, which acts as a "single source of truth" and has enabled significant improvements in the consolidation and reporting processes.

He also shed light on the reasons why this transformation was necessary, presented the challenges that arose during the transformation process, and discussed the project's solutions.

Challenges and motivations of the transformation

After the spin-off from Sanofi in 2018 and the acquisition of Alvogen CEE in 2020, Zentiva faced several challenges, including manual data adjustments, time-consuming updates, and the need for data reconciliation across various reporting systems. To address these issues, Zentiva decided to implement an integrated planning, consolidation and reporting solution using the tool "Board". This step enabled the implementation of the "Single Source of Truth" approach, ensuring consistent and efficient data management.

Development of a "single source of truth"

As part of the "Single Source of Truth" approach, Zentiva has established a unified data platform that centrally stores and manages all data. This creates an integral data foundation, enabling optimized data analysis and increased transparency. In the first step, various functional optimizations were implemented in collaboration with Horváth, including adjustments to the chart of accounts, reporting dimensions, the ERP data model, and existing structures.

In the second step, technical adjustments were defined and integrated into the IT architecture. Data from various source systems, including SAP S/4HANA, SAP R/3, Workday, and flat files, are processed in a downstream staging layer. All primary data from these various data sources are centrally delivered to Board and loaded into the central database based on a clear data provisioning process, either via the SQL staging layer or a manual flat file upload. These data are then used for both consolidation and reporting in subsequent steps.

The layer structure, i.e., reporting and consolidation in Board, relies on this unified data foundation. All data are reconciled and centrally stored in the Zentiva database as SPOT. However, Board distinguishes between two databases: the consolidation database and the Zentiva database (reporting and staging) to ensure optimal performance. While the consolidation database manages only aggregated data for consolidation purposes, the Zentiva database offers additional reporting and analysis capabilities due to its higher data granularity.

Integrated reporting and consolidation

The integrated reporting and consolidation platform of Zentiva also enables a unified data basis for all reports. This includes legal consolidation, management reporting, and planning. The platform offers various reporting structures and hierarchies as well as the ability to analyze data in multiple currencies. By automating processes and standardizing tasks, Zentiva was able to shorten reporting deadlines and significantly improve data analysis.

Financial consolidation with Board

The financial consolidation at Zentiva is carried out step by step and includes multiple validation and approval stages within Board. The platform enables the consolidation of budget and forecast figures, as well as currency conversion and comparison with actual data. A special feature is the elimination of intercompany margins at the material level, which allows for accurate calculation and booking of inventory and cost margins.

Conclusion & outlook

The financial transformation at Zentiva has significantly improved data quality, transparency, and efficiency. By introducing an integrated reporting and consolidation platform, the company was able to overcome challenges such as data reconciliation and manual adjustments, thereby creating a solid foundation for future growth. This platform not only enhances data reliability and auditability but also provides detailed financial reports, enables trend analyses, and improves user experience through flexible upload options. Integration with tools like PowerBI and Think-cell expands reporting capabilities and offers deeper insights.

