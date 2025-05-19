Die Horváth AI & Data Convention bringt Fach- und Führungskräfte zusammen, um den Einsatz von KI und Daten in Unternehmen zu diskutieren. In Vorträgen und Anwendungsbeispielen werden Strategien aus den Bereichen Finanzen, Operations und Vertrieb vorgestellt. Die Veranstaltung dient dem Austausch von Wissen und praktischen Erfahrungen.
Themenschwerpunkte auf der AI & Data Convention
Im Fokus standen die Themen:
- Erfolgreiche Transformation zum KI- und datengetriebenen Unternehmen
- Einsatz von Künstlicher Intelligenz und fortgeschrittener Datenanalyse in verschiedenen Funktionsbereichen
- Innovative Ansätze, Methoden und Technologien zur Entscheidungsunterstützung für Führungskräfte
Hinweis: In den kommenden Wochen werden in dieser Serie zu einzelnen Vorträgen englischsprachige Nachberichte veröffentlicht. Die Themen der Vorträge auf der AI & Data Convention finden Sie unten in der englischsprachigen Version:
English Version:
On April 3, 2025, the Horváth AI & Data Convention took place in Düsseldorf under the motto "GenAI-Driven Transformation – Unlocking Potential Sustainably", in cooperation with SAP.
The Horváth AI & Data Convention brings together professionals and executives to discuss the use of AI and data in businesses. Presentations and use cases showcase strategies from finance, operations, and sales. The event serves as a platform for sharing knowledge and practical experiences.
The focus was on the following topics:
- Successfully becoming an AI and data-driven company
- Use of AI and advanced analytics in different functional areas
- Innovative approaches, methods and technologies in decision support for managers
Topics of the talks
In the coming weeks, this series will feature English-language summaries of selected presentations. The topics of the talks at the AI & Data Convention included:
- The future of Business Data: Mohamed Abdel Hadi, SAP Deutschland SE & Co. KG, Ulrich van Meerbeck, ARAG SE, Christian Scheidel, SAP Deutschland SE & Co. KG
- Next Generation Enterprise-level Data & AI Enablement: Dr. Philipp Plank, Bayer AG, Lars Rothe, Bayer AG
- Navigating Challenges and Unleashing Potential: AI's Transformative Role in Trading: Pia Schmitz, Commerzbank AG
- Digital Transformation Unleashed: How AI and data-driven business models are reshaping a traditional company "Made in Germany“, Alexandra Vázquez Bea, Oetker Digital GmbH
- AI-Driven Transport Mode Prediction and Carbon Footprint Estimation Using Cell Tower Data, Jörg Knoop, Vodafone GmbH
- Digital Finance Journey — NovoNordisk: Mads Nielsby, Novo Nordisk A/S
- Taking direction: What to consider when defining a successful AI strategy: Maria Koppe, Horváth, Maximilian Radlmair, Horváth
- Leveraging Data and AI to revolutionize convenience and fuel retail, István Mag, MOL Group
- Data Value Office – Focus on transformation as the key to success, Mike Kleemann, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Applications of AI at Springer Nature and in Academic Publishing, Andreas Funk, Springer Nature | Springer Gabler
- Value creation through AI & digital technology in Private Equity: Benjamin Grether, FSN Capital Partners