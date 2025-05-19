Die Horváth AI & Data Convention bringt Fach- und Führungskräfte zusammen, um den Einsatz von KI und Daten in Unternehmen zu diskutieren. In Vorträgen und Anwendungsbeispielen werden Strategien aus den Bereichen Finanzen, Operations und Vertrieb vorgestellt. Die Veranstaltung dient dem Austausch von Wissen und praktischen Erfahrungen.

Themenschwerpunkte auf der AI & Data Convention

Im Fokus standen die Themen:

Erfolgreiche Transformation zum KI- und datengetriebenen Unternehmen

Einsatz von Künstlicher Intelligenz und fortgeschrittener Datenanalyse in verschiedenen Funktionsbereichen

Innovative Ansätze, Methoden und Technologien zur Entscheidungsunterstützung für Führungskräfte

Hinweis: In den kommenden Wochen werden in dieser Serie zu einzelnen Vorträgen englischsprachige Nachberichte veröffentlicht. Die Themen der Vorträge auf der AI & Data Convention finden Sie unten in der englischsprachigen Version:





English Version:

On April 3, 2025, the Horváth AI & Data Convention took place in Düsseldorf under the motto "GenAI-Driven Transformation – Unlocking Potential Sustainably", in cooperation with SAP.

The Horváth AI & Data Convention brings together professionals and executives to discuss the use of AI and data in businesses. Presentations and use cases showcase strategies from finance, operations, and sales. The event serves as a platform for sharing knowledge and practical experiences.

The focus was on the following topics:

Successfully becoming an AI and data-driven company

Use of AI and advanced analytics in different functional areas

Innovative approaches, methods and technologies in decision support for managers

Topics of the talks

In the coming weeks, this series will feature English-language summaries of selected presentations. The topics of the talks at the AI & Data Convention included: