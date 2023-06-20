|1
|Bezeichnung des Stoffes
|CAS-Nr.
|REF-Nr.
|Substanz-Nr.
|Verwendungszweck
|SMG [mg/kg]
|Gruppengrenzwert-Nr.
|Andere Beschränkungen, Spezifikationen und Reinheitsanforderungen
|I
|II
|III
|IV
|V
|Acetaldehyd
|0000075-07-0
|10060
|1
|x
|
|
|
|
|6
|
|
|[2-(Acryloyloxy)-ethyl]-trimethylammoniumchlorid
|0044992-01-0
|11440
|2
|x
|
|
|
|
|0,05
|
|
|Acrylsäure
|0000079-10-7
|10690
|3
|x
|
|
|x
|
|
|(20)
|
|Acrylsäuredicyclopentadienylester
|0050976-02-8
|11000
|4
|x
|
|
|
|
|0,05
|
|
|Adipinsäuredimethylester
|0000627-93-0
|
|5
|
|
|x
|
|
|3
|(29)
|
|Adipinsäurepolyester mit 1,3-Butandiol
|0024937-93-7
|76780
|6
|
|
|
|x
|
|
|
(28)(29)
|
|alpha-Alkene(C20-C24), Copolymer mit Maleinsäureanhydrid, Reaktionsprodukt mit 4-Amino-2,2,6,6-tetramethylpiperidin
|0152261-33-1
|33535
|7
|
|
|
|x
|
|
|
|
nicht zur Verwendung für Gegenstände, die mit fetten Lebensmitteln in Berührung kommen, für die das Lebensmittelsimulanz D festgelegt istnicht zur Verwendung für Gegenstände, die mit alkoholischen Lebensmitteln in Berührung kommen
|Alkyl(C10-C21)sulfonsäureester des Phenols
|0091082-17-6
|34240
|8
|
|
|
|x
|
|0,05
|
|
|Allurarot AC (E 129) 0025956-17-6 9 x Bis(hydriertes Talg-Alkyl)amin, oxidiert
|0143925-92-2
|34850
|10
|
|
|
|x
|
|
|
|
nicht zur Verwendung für Gegenstände, die mit fetten Lebensmitteln in Berührung kommen, für die das Lebensmittelsimulanz D festgelegt ist
nur zur Verwendung in
a) Polyolefinen bei 0,1 Gew.-%
undb) PET bei 0,25 Gew.-%
|2-Aminobenzamid
|0000088-68-6
|34895
|11
|
|
|
|x
|
|0,05
|
|
|2-Aminoethanol
|0000141-43-5
|
1276335170
|12
|x
|
|
|x
|
|0,05
|
|
|N-(2-Aminoethyl)ethanolamin
|0000111-41-1
|35284
|13
|x
|
|
|x
|
|0,05
|
|
|2-Amino-2-methyl-1-propanol
|0000124-68-5
|12775
|14
|x
|
|x
|x
|
|5
|
|
|3-Aminopropyl-triethoxysilan
|0000919-30-2
|12786
|15
|x
|
|
|x
|
|0,05
|
|
|Antimontrioxid
|0001309-64-4
|35760
|16
|
|
|
|x
|
|0,04
|
|berechnet als Antimon
|Apfelsäure
|0006915-15-7
|
1996565020
|17
|x
|
|
|x
|
|
|
|
|Azelainsäure-bis(2-ethylhexyl)ester
|0000103-24-2
|36320
|18
|
|
|
|x
|
|0,05
|
|
|Bariumtetraborat
|0012007-55-5
|36840
|19
|
|
|
|x
|
|(14)
|
|
|1,2-Benzisothiazolin-3-on
|0002634-33-5
|37520
|20
|
|
|
|x
|
|0,5
|
|
|1,2,4,5-Benzoltetracarbonsäure
|0000089-05-4
|
1304024055
|21
|x
|
|
|
|
|0,05
|
|Für die Summe aus 1,2,4,5-Benzoltetracarbonsäure und Pyromellitsäureanhydrid (CAS-Nr. 0000089-32-7) darf der Übergang auf Lebensmittel nicht mehr als 0,05 Milligramm pro Kilogramm betragen.
|1,2,4-Benzoltricarbonsäuretris( decyl)ester
|0004130-35-2
|
|22
|
|
|
|x
|
|0,05
|
|
|1,2,4-Benzoltricarbonsäuretris( 2-ethylhexyl)ester
|0003319-31-1
|94800
|23
|
|
|x
|
|
|0,05
|
|
|2-(2H-Benzotriazol-2-yl)-6-dodecyl-4-methyl-phenol, verzweigt und linear
|0125304-04-3
|
|24
|
|
|
|x
|
|5
|
|
|Benzylacrylat
|0002495-35-4
|10750
|25
|x
|
|
|
|
|
|(20)
|
|Benzylmethacrylat
|0002495-37-6
|20080
|26
|x
|
|
|
|
|
|(21)
|
|cis-endo-bicyclo[2.2.1]heptan-2,3-dicarbonsäure, Salze
|
|38507
|27
|
|
|
|x
|
|5
|
|
nicht zur Verwendung im unmittelbaren Kontakt mit sauren LebensmittelnReinheit ≤ 96 %
|Bis(2,4-di-tert-butyl-6-methyl-phenyl) ethylphosphit
|0145650-60-8
|74010
|28
|
|
|
|x
|
|5
|
|berechnet als Summe von Phosphit und Phosphat
|Bis(2,6-di-tert-butyl-4-methyl-phenyl) pentaerythritol-diphosphit
|0080693-00-1
|38810
|29
|
|
|
|x
|
|5
|
|berechnet als Summe von Phosphit und Phosphat
|Bis(2,4-dicumylphenyl)pentaerythritoldiphosphit
|0154862-43-8
|38840
|30
|
|
|
|x
|
|5
|
|berechnet als Summe aus dem Stoff selbst, seiner oxidierten Form (Bis(2,4-dicumylphenyl)-pentaerythritolphosphat) und seinem Hydrolyseprodukt (2,4-Dicumylphenol)
|Bis(2,6-diisopropylphenyl)carbodiimid
|0002162-74-5
|13303
|31
|
|
|
|x
|
|
|0,05
|
|2,4-Bis(dodecylthiomethyl)-6-methylphenol
|0110675-26-8
|38940
|32
|
|
|
|x
|
|
|(22)
|berechnet als Summe aus Bis(2,6-diisopropylphenyl)carbodiimid und seinem Hydrolyseprodukt 2,6-Diisopropylanilin
|Bis(2-ethylhexyl)adipat
|0000103-23-1
|31920
|33
|x
|
|
|x
|
|18
|(29)
|
|Bis(2-ethylhexyl)terephthalat
|0006422-86-2
|92200
|34
|
|
|
|x
|
|60
|(29)
|
|N,N-Bis(2-hydroxyethyl)-(C8-C18)alkylamin
|
|39090
|35
|
|
|
|x
|
|
|(5)
|
|N,N-Bis(2-hydroxyethyl)-(C8-C18)alkylamin-hydrochlorid
|
|39120
|36
|
|
|
|x
|
|
|(5)
|berechnet ausschließlich HCl
|1,3-Bis(hydroxymethyl)-5,5-dimethylhydantoin
|0006440-58-0
|
|37
|
|
|
|x
|
|0,05
|
|
|2,2-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)-propanbis(2,3-epoxypropyl)-ether (= BADGE)
|0001675-54-3
|
1351013610
|38
|x
|
|
|x
|
|
|
|gemäß Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1895/2005
|2,2-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)-propanbis(2-hydroxypropyl)-ether
|0000116-37-0
|13520
|39
|x
|
|
|
|
|0,05
|
|
|2,4-Bis(octylthiomethyl)-6-methylphenol
|0110553-27-0
|40020
|40
|
|
|
|x
|
|
|(22)
|
|Bis(1-oxyl-2,2,6,6-tetramethylpiperidin-4-yl)sebacat
|0002516-92-9
|
|41
|
|
|
|x
|
|0,05
|
|
|Bornitrid
|0010043-11-5
|40400
|42
|
|
|
|x
|
|
|(14)
|
|Borsäure
|0010043-35-3
|
1362040320
|43
|x
|
|
|x
|
|
|(14)
|
|Braun HAT (Food Brown 3, E 155)
|0004553-89-3
|
|44
|
|x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brillantschwarz BN (E 151)
|0002519-30-4
|
|45
|
|x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2-Brom-2-nitropropan-1,3-diol
|0000052-51-7
|40460
|46
|
|
|
|x
|
|0,05
|
|
|Butadien
|0000106-99-0
|13630
|47
|x
|
|
|
|
|NN
|
|1 mg/kg im Endprodukt
|1,4-Butandiol
|0000110-63-4
|
1372040580
|48
|
|
|x
|x
|
|
|(27)
|
|1,4-Butandiol-bis (2,3-epoxypropyl)-ether
|0002425-79-8
|13780
|49
|x
|
|
|
|
|NN
|
|1...
