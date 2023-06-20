1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Bezeichnung des Stoffes CAS-Nr. REF-Nr. Substanz-Nr. Verwendungszweck SMG [mg/kg] Gruppengrenzwert-Nr. Andere Beschränkungen, Spezifikationen und Reinheitsanforderungen
I II III IV V
Acetaldehyd 0000075-07-0 10060 1 x

 

 

 

 

 6

 

 
[2-(Acryloyloxy)-ethyl]-trimethylammoniumchlorid 0044992-01-0 11440 2 x

 

 

 

 

 0,05

 

 
Acrylsäure 0000079-10-7 10690 3 x

 

 

 x

 

 

 (20)

 
Acrylsäuredicyclopentadienylester 0050976-02-8 11000 4 x

 

 

 

 

 0,05

 

 
Adipinsäuredimethylester 0000627-93-0

 

 5

 

 

 x

 

 

 3 (29)

 
Adipinsäurepolyester mit 1,3-Butandiol 0024937-93-7 76780 6

 

 

 

 x

 

 

(28)

(29)

 
alpha-Alkene(C20-C24), Copolymer mit Maleinsäureanhydrid, Reaktionsprodukt mit 4-Amino-2,2,6,6-tetramethylpiperidin 0152261-33-1 33535 7

 

 

 

 x

 

 

 

nicht zur Verwendung für Gegenstände, die mit fetten Lebensmitteln in Berührung kommen, für die das Lebensmittelsimulanz D festgelegt ist

nicht zur Verwendung für Gegenstände, die mit alkoholischen Lebensmitteln in Berührung kommen
Alkyl(C10-C21)sulfonsäureester des Phenols 0091082-17-6 34240 8

 

 

 

 x

 

 0,05

 

 
Allurarot AC (E 129) 0025956-17-6 9 x Bis(hydriertes Talg-Alkyl)amin, oxidiert 0143925-92-2 34850 10

 

 

 

 x

 

 

 

nicht zur Verwendung für Gegenstände, die mit fetten Lebensmitteln in Berührung kommen, für die das Lebensmittelsimulanz D festgelegt ist

nur zur Verwendung in

a) Polyolefinen bei 0,1 Gew.-%

und

b) PET bei 0,25 Gew.-%
2-Aminobenzamid 0000088-68-6 34895 11

 

 

 

 x

 

 0,05

 

 
2-Aminoethanol 0000141-43-5

12763

35170		 12 x

 

 

 x

 

 0,05

 

 
N-(2-Aminoethyl)ethanolamin 0000111-41-1 35284 13 x

 

 

 x

 

 0,05

 

 
2-Amino-2-methyl-1-propanol 0000124-68-5 12775 14 x

 

 x x

 

 5

 

 
3-Aminopropyl-triethoxysilan 0000919-30-2 12786 15 x

 

 

 x

 

 0,05

 

 
Antimontrioxid 0001309-64-4 35760 16

 

 

 

 x

 

 0,04

 

 berechnet als Antimon
Apfelsäure 0006915-15-7

19965

65020		 17 x

 

 

 x

 

 

 

 
Azelainsäure-bis(2-ethylhexyl)ester 0000103-24-2 36320 18

 

 

 

 x

 

 0,05

 

 
Bariumtetraborat 0012007-55-5 36840 19

 

 

 

 x

 

 (14)

 

 
1,2-Benzisothiazolin-3-on 0002634-33-5 37520 20

 

 

 

 x

 

 0,5

 

 
1,2,4,5-Benzoltetracarbonsäure 0000089-05-4

13040

24055		 21 x

 

 

 

 

 0,05

 

 Für die Summe aus 1,2,4,5-Benzoltetracarbonsäure und Pyromellitsäureanhydrid (CAS-Nr. 0000089-32-7) darf der Übergang auf Lebensmittel nicht mehr als 0,05 Milligramm pro Kilogramm betragen.
1,2,4-Benzoltricarbonsäuretris( decyl)ester 0004130-35-2

 

 22

 

 

 

 x

 

 0,05

 

 
1,2,4-Benzoltricarbonsäuretris( 2-ethylhexyl)ester 0003319-31-1 94800 23

 

 

 x

 

 

 0,05

 

 
2-(2H-Benzotriazol-2-yl)-6-dodecyl-4-methyl-phenol, verzweigt und linear 0125304-04-3

 

 24

 

 

 

 x

 

 5

 

 
Benzylacrylat 0002495-35-4 10750 25 x

 

 

 

 

 

 (20)

 
Benzylmethacrylat 0002495-37-6 20080 26 x

 

 

 

 

 

 (21)

 
cis-endo-bicyclo[2.2.1]heptan-2,3-dicarbonsäure, Salze

 

 38507 27

 

 

 

 x

 

 5

 

nicht zur Verwendung im unmittelbaren Kontakt mit sauren Lebensmitteln

Reinheit ≤ 96 %
Bis(2,4-di-tert-butyl-6-methyl-phenyl) ethylphosphit 0145650-60-8 74010 28

 

 

 

 x

 

 5

 

 berechnet als Summe von Phosphit und Phosphat
Bis(2,6-di-tert-butyl-4-methyl-phenyl) pentaerythritol-diphosphit 0080693-00-1 38810 29

 

 

 

 x

 

 5

 

 berechnet als Summe von Phosphit und Phosphat
Bis(2,4-dicumylphenyl)pentaerythritoldiphosphit 0154862-43-8 38840 30

 

 

 

 x

 

 5

 

 berechnet als Summe aus dem Stoff selbst, seiner oxidierten Form (Bis(2,4-dicumylphenyl)-pentaerythritolphosphat) und seinem Hydrolyseprodukt (2,4-Dicumylphenol)
Bis(2,6-diisopropylphenyl)carbodiimid 0002162-74-5 13303 31

 

 

 

 x

 

 

 0,05

 
2,4-Bis(dodecylthiomethyl)-6-methylphenol 0110675-26-8 38940 32

 

 

 

 x

 

 

 (22) berechnet als Summe aus Bis(2,6-diisopropylphenyl)carbodiimid und seinem Hydrolyseprodukt 2,6-Diisopropylanilin
Bis(2-ethylhexyl)adipat 0000103-23-1 31920 33 x

 

 

 x

 

 18 (29)

 
Bis(2-ethylhexyl)terephthalat 0006422-86-2 92200 34

 

 

 

 x

 

 60 (29)

 
N,N-Bis(2-hydroxyethyl)-(C8-C18)alkylamin

 

 39090 35

 

 

 

 x

 

 

 (5)

 
N,N-Bis(2-hydroxyethyl)-(C8-C18)alkylamin-hydrochlorid

 

 39120 36

 

 

 

 x

 

 

 (5) berechnet ausschließlich HCl
1,3-Bis(hydroxymethyl)-5,5-dimethylhydantoin 0006440-58-0

 

 37

 

 

 

 x

 

 0,05

 

 
2,2-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)-propanbis(2,3-epoxypropyl)-ether (= BADGE) 0001675-54-3

13510

13610		 38 x

 

 

 x

 

 

 

 gemäß Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1895/2005
2,2-Bis(4-hydroxyphenyl)-propanbis(2-hydroxypropyl)-ether 0000116-37-0 13520 39 x

 

 

 

 

 0,05

 

 
2,4-Bis(octylthiomethyl)-6-methylphenol 0110553-27-0 40020 40

 

 

 

 x

 

 

 (22)

 
Bis(1-oxyl-2,2,6,6-tetramethylpiperidin-4-yl)sebacat 0002516-92-9

 

 41

 

 

 

 x

 

 0,05

 

 
Bornitrid 0010043-11-5 40400 42

 

 

 

 x

 

 

 (14)

 
Borsäure 0010043-35-3

13620

40320		 43 x

 

 

 x

 

 

 (14)

 
Braun HAT (Food Brown 3, E 155) 0004553-89-3

 

 44

 

 x

 

 

 

 

 

 
Brillantschwarz BN (E 151) 0002519-30-4

 

 45

 

 x

 

 

 

 

 

 
2-Brom-2-nitropropan-1,3-diol 0000052-51-7 40460 46

 

 

 

 x

 

 0,05

 

 
Butadien 0000106-99-0 13630 47 x

 

 

 

 

 NN

 

 1 mg/kg im Endprodukt
1,4-Butandiol 0000110-63-4

13720

40580		 48

 

 

 x x

 

 

 (27)

 
1,4-Butandiol-bis (2,3-epoxypropyl)-ether 0002425-79-8 13780 49 x

 

 

 

 

 NN

 

 1...

