Bezeichnung des Stoffs EG-Nr. CAS-Nr. Konzentrationsgrenzwert (nach Gewicht)
Quecksilber 231-106-7 7439-97-6 0,00005 %
Nickel 231-111-4 7440-02-0 0,0005 %
Metallorganisches Zinn 231-141-8 7440-31-5 0,00005 %
Antimon 231-146-5 7440-36-0 0,00005 %
Arsen 231-148-6 7440-38-2 0,00005 %
Barium ** 231-149-1 7440-39-3 0,05 %
Cadmium 231-152-8 7440-43-9 0,00005 %
Chrom‡ 231-157-5 7440-47-3 0,00005 %
Kobalt 231-158-0 7440-48-4 0,00005 %
Kupfer ** 231-159-6 7440-50-8 0,025 %
Zink ** 231-175-3 7440-66-6 0,2 %
Blei 231-100-4 7439-92-1 0,00007 %
Selen 231-957-4 7782-49-2 0,0002 %
Benzo[a]pyren 200-028-5 50-32-8, 63466-71-7 0,0000005 %
Polyzyklische aromatische Kohlenwasserstoffe (PAK), die in Anhang VI Teil 3 der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1272/2008 als karzinogene oder keimzellmutagene Stoffe der Kategorie 1A, 1B oder 2 eingestuft sind

 

 

 0,00005 % (Einzelkonzentrationen)
Methanol 200-659-6 67-56-1 11 %
o-Anisidin ** 201-963-1 90-04-0 0,0005 %
o-Toluidin ** 202-429-0 95-53-4 0,0005 %
3,3’-Dichlorbenzidin ** 202-109-0 91-94-1 0,0005 %
4-Methyl-m-phenylendiamin ** 202-453-1 95-80-7 0,0005 %
4-Chloroanilin ** 203-401-0 106-47-8 0,0005 %
5-Nitro-o-toluidin ** 202-765-8 99-55-8 0,0005 %
3,3’-Dimethoxybenzidin ** 204-355-4 119-90-4 0,0005 %
4,4’-Bi-o-Toluidin ** 204-358-0 119-93-7 0,0005 %
4,4’-Thiodianilin ** 205-370-9 139-65-1 0,0005 %
4-Chlor-o-toluidin ** 202-441-6 95-69-2 0,0005 %
2-Naphthylamin ** 202-080-4 91-59-8 0,0005 %
4,4’-Oxydianilin ** 202-977-0 101-80-4 0,0005 %
2,4,5-Trimethylanilin ** 205-282-0 137-17-7 0,0005 %
4-Aminoazobenzol ** 200-453-6 60-09-3 0,0005 %
p-Phenylendiamin ** 203-404-7 106-50-3 0,0005 %
Sulfanilsäure ** 204-482-5 121-57-3 0,0005 %
4-Amino-3-fluorphenol ** 402-230-0 399-95-1 0,0005 %
2,6-Xylidin 201-758-7 87-62-7 0,0005 %
6-Amino-2-ethoxynaphthalin

 

 293733-21-8 0,0005 %
2,4-Xylidin 202-440-0 95-68-1 0,0005 %
Pigment Red 7 (PR7)/CI 12420 229-315-3 6471-51-8 0,1 %
Pigment Red 9 (PR9)/CI 12460 229-104-6 6410-38-4 0,1 %
Pigment Red 15 (PR15)/CI 12465 229-105-1 6410-39-5 0,1 %
Pigment Red 210 (PR210)/CI 12477 612-766-9 61932-63-6 0,1 %
Pigment Orange 74 (PO74)

 

 85776-14-3 0,1 %
Pigment Yellow 65 (PY65)/CI 11740 229-419-9 6528-34-3 0,1 %
Pigment Yellow 74 (PY74)/CI 11741 228-768-4 6358-31-2 0,1 %
Pigment Red 12 (PR12)/CI 12385 229-102-5 6410-32-8 0,1 %
Pigment Red 14 (PR14)/CI 12380 229-314-8 6471-50-7 0,1 %
Pigment Red 17 (PR17)/CI 12390 229-681-4 6655-84-1 0,1 %
Pigment Red 112 (PR112)/CI 12370 229-440-3 6535-46-2 0,1 %
Pigment Yellow 14 (PY14)/CI 21095 226-789-3 5468-75-7 0,1 %
Pigment Yellow 55 (PY55)/CI 21096 226-789-3 6358-37-8 0,1 %
Pigment Red 2 (PR2)/CI 12310 227-930-1 6041-94-7 0,1 %
Pigment Red 22 (PR22)/CI 12315 229-245-3 6448-95-9 0,1 %
Pigment Red 146 (PR146)/CI 12485 226-103-2 5280-68-2 0,1 %
Pigment Red 269 (PR269)/CI 12466 268-028-8 67990-05-0 0,1 %
Pigment Orange16 (PO16)/CI 21160 229-388-1 6505-28-8 0,1 %
Pigment Yellow 1 (PY1)/CI 11680 219-730-8 2512-29-0 0,1 %
Pigment Yellow 12 (PY12)/CI 21090 228-787-8 6358-85-6 0,1 %
Pigment Yellow 87 (PY87)/CI 21107:1 239-160-3

15110-84-6,

14110-84-6		 0,1 %
Pigment Yellow 97 (PY97)/CI 11767 235-427-3 12225-18-2 0,1 %
Pigment Orange 13 (PO13)/CI 21110 222-530-3 3520-72-7 0,1 %
Pigment Orange 34 (PO34)/CI 21115 239-898-6 15793-73-4 0,1 %
Pigment Yellow 83 (PY83)/CI 21108 226-939-8 5567-15-7 0,1 %
Solvent Red 1 (SR1)/CI 12150 214-968-9 1229-55-6 0,1 %
Acid Orange 24 (AO24)/CI 20170 215-296-9 1320-07-6 0,1 %
Solvent Red 23 (SR23)/CI 26100 201-638-4 85-86-9 0,1 %
Acid Red 73 (AR73)/CI 27290 226-502-1 5413-75-2 0,1 %
Disperse Yellow 3/CI 11855 220-600-8 2832-40-8 0,1 %
Acid Green 16 603-214-8 12768-78-4 0,1 %
Acid Red 26 223-178-3 3761-53-3 0,1 %
Acid Violet 17 223-942-6 4129-84-4 0,1 %
Basic Red 1 213-584-9 989-38-8 0,1 %
Disperse Blue 106 602-285-2 12223-01-7 0,1 %
Disperse Blue 124 612-788-9 61951-51-7 0,1 %
Disperse Blue 35 602-260-6 12222-75-2 0,1 %
Disperse Orange 37 602-312-8 12223-33-5 0,1 %
Disperse Red 1 220-704-3 2872-52-8 0,1 %
Disperse Red 17 221-665-5 3179-89-3 0,1 %
Disperse Yellow 9 228-919-4 6373-73-5 0,1 %
Pigment Violet 3 603-635-7 1325-82-2 0,1 %
Pigment Violet 39 264-654-0 64070-98-0 0,1 %
Solvent Yellow 2 200-455-7 60-11-7 0,1 %
**Löslich. ‡Chrom VI.
[1] Anlage 13 angefügt durch Verordnung (EU) 2020/2081. Anzuwenden ab 04.01.2021.

