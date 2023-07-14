|Bezeichnung des Stoffs
|EG-Nr.
|CAS-Nr.
|Konzentrationsgrenzwert (nach Gewicht)
|Quecksilber
|231-106-7
|7439-97-6
|0,00005 %
|Nickel
|231-111-4
|7440-02-0
|0,0005 %
|Metallorganisches Zinn
|231-141-8
|7440-31-5
|0,00005 %
|Antimon
|231-146-5
|7440-36-0
|0,00005 %
|Arsen
|231-148-6
|7440-38-2
|0,00005 %
|Barium **
|231-149-1
|7440-39-3
|0,05 %
|Cadmium
|231-152-8
|7440-43-9
|0,00005 %
|Chrom‡
|231-157-5
|7440-47-3
|0,00005 %
|Kobalt
|231-158-0
|7440-48-4
|0,00005 %
|Kupfer **
|231-159-6
|7440-50-8
|0,025 %
|Zink **
|231-175-3
|7440-66-6
|0,2 %
|Blei
|231-100-4
|7439-92-1
|0,00007 %
|Selen
|231-957-4
|7782-49-2
|0,0002 %
|Benzo[a]pyren
|200-028-5
|50-32-8, 63466-71-7
|0,0000005 %
|Polyzyklische aromatische Kohlenwasserstoffe (PAK), die in Anhang VI Teil 3 der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1272/2008 als karzinogene oder keimzellmutagene Stoffe der Kategorie 1A, 1B oder 2 eingestuft sind
|0,00005 % (Einzelkonzentrationen)
|Methanol
|200-659-6
|67-56-1
|11 %
|o-Anisidin **
|201-963-1
|90-04-0
|0,0005 %
|o-Toluidin **
|202-429-0
|95-53-4
|0,0005 %
|4,4’-Oxydianilin **
|202-977-0
|101-80-4
|0,0005 %
|2,4,5-Trimethylanilin **
|205-282-0
|137-17-7
|0,0005 %
|4-Aminoazobenzol **
|200-453-6
|60-09-3
|0,0005 %
|p-Phenylendiamin **
|203-404-7
|106-50-3
|0,0005 %
|Sulfanilsäure **
|204-482-5
|121-57-3
|0,0005 %
|4-Amino-3-fluorphenol **
|402-230-0
|399-95-1
|0,0005 %
|2,6-Xylidin
|201-758-7
|87-62-7
|0,0005 %
|6-Amino-2-ethoxynaphthalin
|293733-21-8
|0,0005 %
|2,4-Xylidin
|202-440-0
|95-68-1
|0,0005 %
|Pigment Red 7 (PR7)/CI 12420
|229-315-3
|6471-51-8
|0,1 %
|Pigment Red 9 (PR9)/CI 12460
|229-104-6
|6410-38-4
|0,1 %
|Pigment Red 15 (PR15)/CI 12465
|229-105-1
|6410-39-5
|0,1 %
|Pigment Red 210 (PR210)/CI 12477
|612-766-9
|61932-63-6
|0,1 %
|Pigment Orange 74 (PO74)
|85776-14-3
|0,1 %
|Pigment Yellow 65 (PY65)/CI 11740
|229-419-9
|6528-34-3
|0,1 %
|Pigment Yellow 74 (PY74)/CI 11741
|228-768-4
|6358-31-2
|0,1 %
|Pigment Red 12 (PR12)/CI 12385
|229-102-5
|6410-32-8
|0,1 %
|Pigment Red 14 (PR14)/CI 12380
|229-314-8
|6471-50-7
|0,1 %
|Pigment Red 17 (PR17)/CI 12390
|229-681-4
|6655-84-1
|0,1 %
|Pigment Red 112 (PR112)/CI 12370
|229-440-3
|6535-46-2
|0,1 %
|Pigment Yellow 14 (PY14)/CI 21095
|226-789-3
|5468-75-7
|0,1 %
|Pigment Yellow 55 (PY55)/CI 21096
|226-789-3
|6358-37-8
|0,1 %
|Pigment Red 2 (PR2)/CI 12310
|227-930-1
|6041-94-7
|0,1 %
|Pigment Red 22 (PR22)/CI 12315
|229-245-3
|6448-95-9
|0,1 %
|Pigment Red 146 (PR146)/CI 12485
|226-103-2
|5280-68-2
|0,1 %
|Pigment Red 269 (PR269)/CI 12466
|268-028-8
|67990-05-0
|0,1 %
|Pigment Orange16 (PO16)/CI 21160
|229-388-1
|6505-28-8
|0,1 %
|Pigment Yellow 1 (PY1)/CI 11680
|219-730-8
|2512-29-0
|0,1 %
|Pigment Yellow 12 (PY12)/CI 21090
|228-787-8
|6358-85-6
|0,1 %
|Pigment Yellow 87 (PY87)/CI 21107:1
|239-160-3
15110-84-6,14110-84-6
|0,1 %
|Pigment Yellow 97 (PY97)/CI 11767
|235-427-3
|12225-18-2
|0,1 %
|Pigment Orange 13 (PO13)/CI 21110
|222-530-3
|3520-72-7
|0,1 %
|Pigment Orange 34 (PO34)/CI 21115
|239-898-6
|15793-73-4
|0,1 %
|Pigment Yellow 83 (PY83)/CI 21108
|226-939-8
|5567-15-7
|0,1 %
|Solvent Red 1 (SR1)/CI 12150
|214-968-9
|1229-55-6
|0,1 %
|Acid Orange 24 (AO24)/CI 20170
|215-296-9
|1320-07-6
|0,1 %
|Solvent Red 23 (SR23)/CI 26100
|201-638-4
|85-86-9
|0,1 %
|Acid Red 73 (AR73)/CI 27290
|226-502-1
|5413-75-2
|0,1 %
|Disperse Yellow 3/CI 11855
|220-600-8
|2832-40-8
|0,1 %
|Acid Green 16
|603-214-8
|12768-78-4
|0,1 %
|Acid Red 26
|223-178-3
|3761-53-3
|0,1 %
|Acid Violet 17
|223-942-6
|4129-84-4
|0,1 %
|Basic Red 1
|213-584-9
|989-38-8
|0,1 %
|Disperse Blue 106
|602-285-2
|12223-01-7
|0,1 %
|Disperse Blue 124
|612-788-9
|61951-51-7
|0,1 %
|Disperse Blue 35
|602-260-6
|12222-75-2
|0,1 %
|Disperse Orange 37
|602-312-8
|12223-33-5
|0,1 %
|Disperse Red 1
|220-704-3
|2872-52-8
|0,1 %
|Disperse Red 17
|221-665-5
|3179-89-3
|0,1 %
|Disperse Yellow 9
|228-919-4
|6373-73-5
|0,1 %
|Pigment Violet 3
|603-635-7
|1325-82-2
|0,1 %
|Pigment Violet 39
|264-654-0
|64070-98-0
|0,1 %
|Solvent Yellow 2
|200-455-7
|60-11-7
|0,1 %
|**Löslich. ‡Chrom VI.
[1] Anlage 13 angefügt durch Verordnung (EU) 2020/2081. Anzuwenden ab 04.01.2021.
